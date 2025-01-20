Who Else Remembers The Time Wendy's Made Its Own Tabletop Game?

Wendy's fast-food restaurant is known for many things, like advocating for fresh, never-frozen food, its square burgers, and its cheeky social media posts. But while consumers primarily think of them when they need a quick meal to go, Wendy's has recently dabbled in the board game industry. You might not normally think of the chain restaurant when it's time for board game night, but now there's a chance to immerse yourself in the fast food-themed role-playing game called Feast of Legends that takes inspiration from "Dungeons & Dragons." Did I pique your curiosity? Well, despite all the silliness of the concept, it's apparently a well-crafted game with a 100-page rulebook. Of course, making a food-based board game at home isn't that hard to do yourself.

Announced via social media in late 2019, Wendy's depicted the game as a mysterious, fantasy-based adventure where the real villain is frozen beef. Although this is Wendy's 'thing,' it's totally on brand for them to also throw a little shade toward competitors known for quick service rather than quality food.