Who Else Remembers The Time Wendy's Made Its Own Tabletop Game?
Wendy's fast-food restaurant is known for many things, like advocating for fresh, never-frozen food, its square burgers, and its cheeky social media posts. But while consumers primarily think of them when they need a quick meal to go, Wendy's has recently dabbled in the board game industry. You might not normally think of the chain restaurant when it's time for board game night, but now there's a chance to immerse yourself in the fast food-themed role-playing game called Feast of Legends that takes inspiration from "Dungeons & Dragons." Did I pique your curiosity? Well, despite all the silliness of the concept, it's apparently a well-crafted game with a 100-page rulebook. Of course, making a food-based board game at home isn't that hard to do yourself.
Announced via social media in late 2019, Wendy's depicted the game as a mysterious, fantasy-based adventure where the real villain is frozen beef. Although this is Wendy's 'thing,' it's totally on brand for them to also throw a little shade toward competitors known for quick service rather than quality food.
The marketing behind the Feast of Legends
Wendy's does a good job of keeping up with trends and keeping in touch with fans on social media, so what better way to engage with its audience than to create an immersive game? At first glance, the move to make a game seems random. But if you think about it, no other fast-food chain has invested time and energy into something like this. Because Feast of Legends takes inspiration from D&D, it's already a clever way to draw in gamers looking for a different type of challenge. Another strategy was to push the "fresh, never-frozen" messaging throughout the game, which is brilliant on its own.
By reaching a new, young audience, introducing brand messaging through the game (you can't miss it), and maintaining communication while they're promoting the game, it's hard to argue that the tactic wasn't genius. It's unknown how well the game did in sales, but if anything, Wendy's (which may not be around much longer) gained the attention of new and old fans alike.