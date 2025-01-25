How To Know If You're Allergic To Wine

Do you feel sort of off after enjoying a glass of chilled wine? We don't mean in the buzzed, semi-drunk way. Maybe you experience a severe rash, shortness of breath, or you end up with a pounding headache that completely destroys the mood. If you suffer from any of these symptoms, it might indicate that you've got a wine allergy.

Wine allergies — and allergies to other types of alcohol like tequila — are more common than you might think. A scientific paper published in Allergologie Select stated that 10% of the general population suffers from some type of intolerance or allergy-like reaction after consuming wine. That being said, it's important to distinguish between an allergy and intolerance. While an intolerance can cause uncomfortable symptoms — think of the gastrointestinal pain lactose intolerance people suffer from after eating some types of cheese — allergies have the potential to cause immediate and severe symptoms, including anaphylaxis.

Wine allergies are typically triggered by sulfites, histamines, or proteins found in the drink. It can be difficult to pinpoint which one of these is causing your reaction, but paying attention to the symptoms and doing a little research can help you diagnose, monitor, and manage a suspected wine allergy.