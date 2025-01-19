Before You Order Wendy's Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger, Listen To Reddit's Advice
Known for its square hamburgers and Frosty desserts, Wendy's has been a well-known restaurant in the fast-food industry since 1969. To ensure it's keeping up with the times, the company frequently releases new items to entice customers to return, like the Wendy's Krabby Patty collaboration or the new ghost pepper menu.
In November 2024, Wendy's released the mushroom bacon cheeseburger, though it's not clear exactly how long it will be on the menu. Comprised of roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, muenster cheese, and garlic spread, it seems promising. But before you head to your nearest Wendy's, you may want to hear a tip from commenters on the r/wendys Reddit thread who always tell it like it is. Instead of going big and ordering the double, which consists of two square patties instead of one, some Redditors suggest ordering a single. The reason? The burger is topped with a few yummy and unique ingredients, but two patties can overpower the more subtle tastes of the cheese and garlic sauce.
Reviews of Wendy's mushroom bacon cheeseburger are mixed
After doing a bit of poking around Reddit, the overall vibe seems mixed on the mushroom bacon cheeseburger. While the tip to only order a single-patty burger worked for a few people, it had others asking, "Where's the beef?" For them, an overload of mushrooms and garlic sauce overwhelmed the beefy flavor, and they wished they had ordered the double. Another Redditor didn't think the muenster cheese was powerful enough to stand up to the other flavors and would have preferred a more balanced flavor. One person even suggested ordering the sandwich with chicken instead of beef.
Others thought the burger was great as-is, with one commenter saying it was the best burger they had tried from Wendy's and described it as having "lots of bacon and a really nice balance of deep[,] intense flavor" (via Reddit). Clearly, some Wendy's fans are excited about this new menu item, and others aren't sure it can stand up against other burger offerings.