Before You Order Wendy's Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger, Listen To Reddit's Advice

Known for its square hamburgers and Frosty desserts, Wendy's has been a well-known restaurant in the fast-food industry since 1969. To ensure it's keeping up with the times, the company frequently releases new items to entice customers to return, like the Wendy's Krabby Patty collaboration or the new ghost pepper menu.

In November 2024, Wendy's released the mushroom bacon cheeseburger, though it's not clear exactly how long it will be on the menu. Comprised of roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, muenster cheese, and garlic spread, it seems promising. But before you head to your nearest Wendy's, you may want to hear a tip from commenters on the r/wendys Reddit thread who always tell it like it is. Instead of going big and ordering the double, which consists of two square patties instead of one, some Redditors suggest ordering a single. The reason? The burger is topped with a few yummy and unique ingredients, but two patties can overpower the more subtle tastes of the cheese and garlic sauce.