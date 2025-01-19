How Does Swapping In Turbinado Sugar Affect Cookie Recipes?

For starters, turbinado and white sugar weigh differently. As McDowell explained, "White sugar has a volume of 198 grams per cup while turbinado is 180 grams per cup." So, while you can use turbinado sugar to make cookies, "Swapping the ingredients in equal measure will change the sweetness and flavor of the cookie but also potentially the texture." After all, turbinado comes in large, coarse crystals, whereas other kinds of sugar are more finely ground.

"Altering the type of sugar may cause changes in the cookie's spread while baking and can therefore cause it to become thinner or thicker than originally intended," McDowell said. "Turbinado sugar doesn't dissolve as readily when mixed using the creaming method and may produce a denser dough, while granulated sugar will produce a slightly fluffier one."

The large crystals of turbinado sugar also soak up more moisture than regular granulated sugar, which can result in a drier cookie texture. There's also the difference in flavor to contend with. Turbinado has a distinct molasses flavor that's more pronounced than most brown or white sugar.

With that being said, McDowell went on to say, "Most cookies could be made to use turbinado sugar, but they may require other adjustments to maintain the texture and sweetness of the original recipe." If you substitute turbinado sugar 1:1 to make cookies, consider grinding it in a food processor until it's finely granulated. This will help it absorb more easily into the batter and create an optimal cookie texture. Alternatively, you can use it as bakers readily do -– as a garnish.