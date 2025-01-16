Nespresso Machine Got Moldy? Don't Panic, You Can Save It
No matter which kind of contraption you use at home, you've likely become accustomed to regularly cleaning your coffee maker. Maybe you have a schedule down pat to ensure you're cleaning the tool that gives you your daily caffeine fix. Or perhaps you're like most of us, who put it off until our machine starts making funny noises. Whichever you are, your coffee machine might be dirtier than you think. In fact, there might be mold in it. Fortunately, if you own a machine like a Nespresso, there's a way to ensure it's safe to use, even if you can't remember the last time you cleaned it.
If coffee machines aren't cleaned regularly, it can lead to poor-tasting coffee, a clogged water line, or, in some cases, mold and bacteria that can cause illness. How? Well, like most microscopic organisms, they require moist areas to survive and thrive. In this case, the water chamber in your Nespresso machine is the perfect spot for mold and bacteria to grow. If you see mold in your water chamber, all you need to do is clean it with warm, soapy water and let it dry completely. To avoid acquiring mold in the future, your best bet is to keep the chamber clean and void of water when you're not using it. While it might be a pain to fill up the water chamber each time you want a cup of coffee, it's the best way to ensure you get the delicious brew you deserve.
Additional tips to keep your machine clean
While keeping the water compartment dry, clean, and free of water is a great way to ensure you and your loved ones get the best Cup of Joe, there are other ways to keep your coffee machine clean. To start, there's one process that's already programmed into your machine. If you've dabbled in making your coffee at home for a while, you'll know most machines have a descaling system. This feature removes limescale, rust, and other buildup. While most coffee machines will provide an alert when needed, it's best to descale every few months to ensure your machine performs at its best.
Another tip to keep in your back pocket is filtered water. You might be used to refilling the water compartment under the kitchen faucet, but that isn't the best for your machine. Unfiltered water can lead to increased buildup, which means you'll see more alerts to descale your machine — something no one wants.