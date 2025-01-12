The Seafood Dipping Sauce You Can Only Find On McDonald's Japan's Menu

As we're all well aware by now, McDonald's menus in other countries are quite a bit different from the same old burgers, fries, and seldom-available McFlurries offered in the United States. When dining under the golden arches in the Land of the Rising Sun, you should expect to see offerings including the rice bun burgers the chain released in 2020 or the highly-acclaimed shrimp burger that was available at McDonald's Global Headquarters in Chicago until February 12, 2024. A McNugget dipping sauce flavored like scallop chowder, though? We didn't see that coming.

We don't know too much about the sauce since McDonald's Japan only lists the ingredients labeled as known allergens, but it seems to contain shrimp, wheat, eggs, milk, and soybeans. The website also says chicken, but then again, this probably refers to the McNuggets themselves since the sauce isn't a standalone item. The sauce was introduced to menus during the latter part of 2024 along with another dipping sauce that boasts a garlic steak flavor. That means customers visiting McDonald's Japan now have two different ways to disguise those bland, boring nuggets.