What Makes Meat From A Silkie Chicken Different From Other Birds?

You probably know what a raw chicken looks like. We don't want to make any assumptions, but if you close your eyes and picture an uncooked chicken set out in a roasting tray — or maybe laid on the oven rack itself — you're probably imagining something pale, beige, and, well, flesh-colored. So it may come as a shock to you if, when walking through a street market, you come across a chicken that's black. Like, jet black. Ink black. Black as a moonless night. What is it, and what does it taste like? Well, worry not, it's just a silkie chicken, and it tastes like regular chicken — for the most part, anyway.

A silkie chicken is a type of chicken that's found in China, India, and Southeast Asia. In life, it's a ridiculous-looking critter, with fluffy feathers that obscure its eyes and big furry feet. They're exceptionally friendly, even-tempered birds (especially by chicken standards), and you may not even want to eat one at all. But if you do, you'll find that the chicken's taste is anything but as startling as its appearance.