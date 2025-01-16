The Only State You'll Find A Triple XXX Root Beer Stand In

Wherever you live, there's probably a specific food or drink that your home is known for. For me, it's a delicious donut from one of the many bakeries in town. While you can get these types of treats anywhere in the United States, there are golden relics that stood the test of time, with unique offerings like, say, Triple XXX Root Beer. If you haven't heard of it, you probably don't live in the great state of Indiana.

Nicknamed the "Hoosier State" and the "Crossroads of America," it's home to a unique restaurant called Triple XXX Family Restaurant, known for its root beer beverage, but that's not all they serve. Alongside the popular root beer, they're also known for their milkshakes, thick-cut burgers, and breakfast offerings any time of the day. It's a beloved restaurant in the West Lafayette area (a favorite among Purdue students), and for good reason: it's the last one standing.

Before it became Triple XXX Family Restaurant, the establishment was known as a Triple XXX Thirst Station, opening in 1929. In that day, it was amongst many; at one point, over 100 "Thirst Stations," also known as drive-ins, could be found across the U.S. and Canada. The stations were perfect for travelers and locals alike as they could grab a cold beverage and burger from the comforts of their cars. Many of these locations were family-owned, and as time went on, the remaining locations dwindled.