The Only State You'll Find A Triple XXX Root Beer Stand In
Wherever you live, there's probably a specific food or drink that your home is known for. For me, it's a delicious donut from one of the many bakeries in town. While you can get these types of treats anywhere in the United States, there are golden relics that stood the test of time, with unique offerings like, say, Triple XXX Root Beer. If you haven't heard of it, you probably don't live in the great state of Indiana.
Nicknamed the "Hoosier State" and the "Crossroads of America," it's home to a unique restaurant called Triple XXX Family Restaurant, known for its root beer beverage, but that's not all they serve. Alongside the popular root beer, they're also known for their milkshakes, thick-cut burgers, and breakfast offerings any time of the day. It's a beloved restaurant in the West Lafayette area (a favorite among Purdue students), and for good reason: it's the last one standing.
Before it became Triple XXX Family Restaurant, the establishment was known as a Triple XXX Thirst Station, opening in 1929. In that day, it was amongst many; at one point, over 100 "Thirst Stations," also known as drive-ins, could be found across the U.S. and Canada. The stations were perfect for travelers and locals alike as they could grab a cold beverage and burger from the comforts of their cars. Many of these locations were family-owned, and as time went on, the remaining locations dwindled.
The history and meaning behind Triple XXX
While even locals jibe at the idea that the "Triple XXX Root Beer" joint signifies something naughty, it's provenance is perfectly innocent. In the olden days, an 'X' signified how quality-driven a product was, specifically regarding products like sugar, gunpowder, and beer kegs. (you know, the necessities).
For example, if a sugar brand received a singular 'X,' that type was deemed satisfactory. The sugar was great if it received two Xs, but if it received three, it exceeded expectations and was top-of-the-line. Seeing as Triple XXX Root Beer has three Xs, you can't get any better. Today, Triple XXX root beer can be found in Indiana but is manufactured in Chicago, Illinois. Just don't confuse the kid-friendly brew with the Aussie brewski, XXXX beer.
Experiencing the charm of an establishment over a century old is a rarity and a treat. Even more special is when a person's first job leads him to his life-long dream, like current Triple XXX Family Restaurant owner Greg Ehresman. Ehresman started out as a dishwasher and worked his way up to a very important job: Making the tasty Triple XXX Root Beer from scratch. Fast-forward to 2008, Ehresman and his wife own not only Triple XXX Family Restaurant but the Triple XXX Root beer brand, as well. What a come-up!