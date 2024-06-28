What Is XXXX Beer And Why Is It An Australian Favorite?
A number of years ago, Foster's ran a commercial claiming that its brand name was "Australian for beer" and that, along with the fact that Paul Hogan (aka Crocodile Dundee) once served as a pitchman, helped to cement the idea in American minds that it really was the premier Australian beer. Down Under, however, they'd probably laugh at the notion, since if the island-nation-continent has an unofficial beer, it would be far more likely to be XXXX than Foster's. Unlike Foster's, which is produced in such far-flung locations as Manchester, England and Fort Worth, Texas, XXXX is Australian born and brewed in Brisbane since the late 19th century.
Even though the name might sound like an extra-raunchy porn movie — either that, or the Most Interesting Man in the World double-fisting his signature Dos Equis — XXXX's moniker actually has a more mundane meaning behind it. The letter X was originally meant as a quality rating, somewhat akin to Amazon stars, and the first beers produced by the Castlemaine Brewery managed to garner three of them. In 1893, however, the brew had improved sufficiently to earn a fourth star, so the brewery changed the name to honor the accomplishment (Pabst Blue Ribbon has a similar origin story.)
XXX Gold is one of Australia's best-selling beers
The XXXX brand today offers several different lager-style beers, among them XXXX Dry, XXXX Bitter, and XXXX Summer Gold(the last-named also available in lime and mango flavors) as well as the nonalcoholic XXXX Zero. Top of the chain, however, is XXX Gold, a beer that was the number two seller in all of Australia for 2023 – and in a 30-pack, no less. (Guess which beer didn't even make the top 10? Fosters may actually be Australian for "meh.")
As to why Australians love XXXX beer, we can't speak for all of them, since around 27 million people are living there and it's possible that some prefer to stick with Milo, a Nesquik-like chocolate drink, while other non-beer drinkers would rather Tim Tam Slam a cup of coffee. To be honest, we can't really speak for any of them since we're not Australian ourselves, nor can we render an American's take on the brew since it's not imported to this country. (Or anywhere else.) From what we do know of it, though, it seems to fall into the category of what you'd call an "easy drinker" — only 3.5% ABV, and with a slightly sweet, not too bitter flavor and a decent amount of fizz. IPA-sipping hipsters are clearly not the intended market for XXXX, but it's been a best seller since it launched back in the 1990s so it's doing just fine without the endorsement of craft beer snobs.
XXXX has a place in popular culture
One sign that XXXX may be the quintessential Australian beer is the fact that in some quarters it is literally synonymous with the country, or a close facsimile thereof. In Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld series, which spans 41 books and also spawned a number of movie and video game adaptations, "The Last Continent," which is clearly based on Australia, goes by the name of Fourecks.
Not only does XXXX have this literary legacy, but it is even more strongly associated with sports since it's been sponsoring the Queensland Maroons rugby team since 1991. The annual National Rugby League State of Origin series between the Maroons and New South Wales is one of the country's premier sporting events, kind of like a Super Bowl where the same two teams play every year, only without Taylor Swift dating any of the players (yet). XXXX, of course, is the de rigeur brew for Maroons supporters during the series, and at other times as well, After all, no true fan would be caught drinking a Toohey's because this rival beer brand sponsors the NSW Blues.