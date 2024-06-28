What Is XXXX Beer And Why Is It An Australian Favorite?

The XXXX brand today offers several different lager-style beers, among them XXXX Dry, XXXX Bitter, and XXXX Summer Gold(the last-named also available in lime and mango flavors) as well as the nonalcoholic XXXX Zero. Top of the chain, however, is XXX Gold, a beer that was the number two seller in all of Australia for 2023 – and in a 30-pack, no less. (Guess which beer didn't even make the top 10? Fosters may actually be Australian for "meh.")

As to why Australians love XXXX beer, we can't speak for all of them, since around 27 million people are living there and it's possible that some prefer to stick with Milo, a Nesquik-like chocolate drink, while other non-beer drinkers would rather Tim Tam Slam a cup of coffee. To be honest, we can't really speak for any of them since we're not Australian ourselves, nor can we render an American's take on the brew since it's not imported to this country. (Or anywhere else.) From what we do know of it, though, it seems to fall into the category of what you'd call an "easy drinker" — only 3.5% ABV, and with a slightly sweet, not too bitter flavor and a decent amount of fizz. IPA-sipping hipsters are clearly not the intended market for XXXX, but it's been a best seller since it launched back in the 1990s so it's doing just fine without the endorsement of craft beer snobs.

