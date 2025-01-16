The Iconic Wendy's Item You Should Top Off Baconator Fries With
While Wendy's might best be known for square-shaped hamburgers, deliciously creamy Frostys, and possibly inventing the drive-thru, the (not so) secret menu might just be the best thing about the chain. Like many fast food restaurants, Wendy's menu hacks have been making the rounds on social media platforms like TikTok. This fan-favorite upgrade to give the Baconator fries an extra kick is what to order when you're craving something new and exciting.
All you have to do is order some spicy chicken nuggets, cut them up or break them apart, and add them to your Baconator fries (which are already loaded with melted cheese, cheese sauce, and crispy bacon). As a finishing touch, ask for some ranch to drizzle on top; Wendy's version of the dressing gets good marks in The Takeout's exhaustive guide to fast food sauces. The results will leave you with a spicy, savory, crunchy, and super satisfying meal you'll want to order repeatedly.
Try the sandwich version of this hack
While I love a good burger from Wendy's, I also love cheese sauce, which is precisely what this next hack calls for. Arguably, this creamy topping is the best part of the Baconator fries. To try this upgrade out, order a Baconator or a Son of Baconator like you usually would. Next, and most importantly, you'll also want to ask for a side of cheese sauce. Once you pour or dip this liquid gold on your burger, you'll wonder why you hadn't thought of this before. Instead of nuggets as a topping on the Baconator fries, you can get a side of cheese sauce to go with any of the crispy chicken sandwiches — the Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich is an ideal pairing.
No matter which option you choose, the cheese sauce is the perfect cherry on top of your meal, adding rich and savory creaminess to an already awesome sandwich. It's an easy hack to order and won't cost you an arm and a leg to enjoy!