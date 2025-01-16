The Iconic Wendy's Item You Should Top Off Baconator Fries With

While Wendy's might best be known for square-shaped hamburgers, deliciously creamy Frostys, and possibly inventing the drive-thru, the (not so) secret menu might just be the best thing about the chain. Like many fast food restaurants, Wendy's menu hacks have been making the rounds on social media platforms like TikTok. This fan-favorite upgrade to give the Baconator fries an extra kick is what to order when you're craving something new and exciting.

All you have to do is order some spicy chicken nuggets, cut them up or break them apart, and add them to your Baconator fries (which are already loaded with melted cheese, cheese sauce, and crispy bacon). As a finishing touch, ask for some ranch to drizzle on top; Wendy's version of the dressing gets good marks in The Takeout's exhaustive guide to fast food sauces. The results will leave you with a spicy, savory, crunchy, and super satisfying meal you'll want to order repeatedly.