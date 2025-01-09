Gelson's Market Left With One Wall Standing After Tragic Palisades Fire
The fires in Southern California continue to burn (we hope you're all safe out there). Among the food-related infrastructure casualties has been a grocery store in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Gelson's Markets, which has been left with only one wall left standing, according to CBS. The chain's CEO, Ryan Adams, said in a statement, "With a heavy heart, we share that our Palisades store has been completely lost to the fires. This store was more than just a place to shop — it was a cornerstone of the community, and we grieve this loss alongside the team members, customers, and neighbors who called it their own."
The Washington Post also reports that the fire has nearly decimated the rest of the Palisades neighborhood. That means people's homes, community centers, restaurants, gas stations, and more have all been destroyed by the blaze. Gelson's store locator states that the Palisades location, which is one of 28, is now listed as closed.
Famous restaurants in Malibu have also been destroyed
A few famous restaurants have been destroyed in the Palisades blaze as well, including an outpost of Cholada Thai and the seafood restaurant Reel Inn, both of which were located near each other on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. These were both easy pull-off spots for anyone doing a road trip down the coastline (as I once did), where you could get some really great food to eat on a warm day while enjoying the locale.
Significant Hollywood landmarks are also currently under threat from other parts of the fire as well, including The Hollywood Bowl, the TCL Chinese Theater, and the Dolby Theatre, which is where the Academy Awards are hosted annually. They're all currently in a location that's under a mandatory evacuation order. The Hollywood sign, as well as the Griffith Observatory, are also located just outside of the evacuation zone, which means it's possible they'll soon be within reaching distance of the flames too. The fires are still raging for now, so we'll have to hope for the best that everyone makes it out safely. Given that the fire is ongoing, a full assessment of the devastating damage will come later.