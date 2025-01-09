Gelson's Market Left With One Wall Standing After Tragic Palisades Fire

A few famous restaurants have been destroyed in the Palisades blaze as well, including an outpost of Cholada Thai and the seafood restaurant Reel Inn, both of which were located near each other on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. These were both easy pull-off spots for anyone doing a road trip down the coastline (as I once did), where you could get some really great food to eat on a warm day while enjoying the locale.

Significant Hollywood landmarks are also currently under threat from other parts of the fire as well, including The Hollywood Bowl, the TCL Chinese Theater, and the Dolby Theatre, which is where the Academy Awards are hosted annually. They're all currently in a location that's under a mandatory evacuation order. The Hollywood sign, as well as the Griffith Observatory, are also located just outside of the evacuation zone, which means it's possible they'll soon be within reaching distance of the flames too. The fires are still raging for now, so we'll have to hope for the best that everyone makes it out safely. Given that the fire is ongoing, a full assessment of the devastating damage will come later.