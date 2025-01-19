The Salty Substitute For Breadcrumbs That Gives Chicken Fingers A New Flavor Profile
Chicken is one of those proteins that you can fall back on again and again because of its dependable taste, compatibility with other flavors, and ease of preparation. Plus, you can buy so many convenient forms of it at the grocery store that are ready for you to eat with minimal hassle. But even the best frozen chicken tenders don't hit every time. Sometimes, you're in desperate need of a homemade chicken strip, hot from the oven (or fry basket, air fryer, or whatever floats your boat). The best part of making your own food from scratch is that you can customize it to your heart's content. So next time the urge to make your own chicken nuggets or tenders strikes, substitute those run-of-the-mill breadcrumbs with a real flavor bomb. Our suggestion? Pork rinds.
If you're worried about what the oil in a pork rind will do to your chicken, don't be! Pork rinds work great as a breadcrumb substitute because of that oil, which adds both flavor and moisture to the meat. In the heat of an oven or air fryer, pork rinds crisp up beautifully, and the fine crumb creates an insulating layer around the meat that keeps it juicy all through the cooking process. At the same time, pork rinds impart that savory, salty, porky taste right into the succulent chicken.
Take your pork rind breadcrumbs to the next level
When it comes to maximizing the crispiness of your pork rind breadcrumbs, pulverize them into a moderately fine and homogenous powder, similar to panko bread crumbs. If the texture is too fine, they may get overly greasy. Too chunky, and you'll get uneven cooking where some parts are nice and crisp while others are soggy.
And let's not forget the flavors. The great thing about pork rinds is that they have a distinct and delicious savory taste all on their own, but it never hurts to add a bit of seasoning to your chicken dredging. Celery salt, pepper, dry mustard powder, smoked paprika, and cumin all pair well with both chicken and pork. Cinnamon is also a great choice if you want to lean into the sweeter flavor pairings, which you can combine with chili powder for a well-balanced kick.
For another crispiness trick, don't be afraid to use your broiler! If you don't have an air fryer and don't want to mess around with deep frying, you might struggle to get that even brown crisp with the oven alone. After the bake time is up, just turn on the broiler setting, and pop your tray on the top rack for a few minutes to achieve a perfect crunch.
Now all that's left to do is pair your pork rind chicken with better-than-store-bought homemade condiments or any fast food sauces that you have stashed away. You'll be making chicken fingers good enough to have you skipping the frozen section entirely.