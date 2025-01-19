The Salty Substitute For Breadcrumbs That Gives Chicken Fingers A New Flavor Profile

When it comes to maximizing the crispiness of your pork rind breadcrumbs, pulverize them into a moderately fine and homogenous powder, similar to panko bread crumbs. If the texture is too fine, they may get overly greasy. Too chunky, and you'll get uneven cooking where some parts are nice and crisp while others are soggy.

And let's not forget the flavors. The great thing about pork rinds is that they have a distinct and delicious savory taste all on their own, but it never hurts to add a bit of seasoning to your chicken dredging. Celery salt, pepper, dry mustard powder, smoked paprika, and cumin all pair well with both chicken and pork. Cinnamon is also a great choice if you want to lean into the sweeter flavor pairings, which you can combine with chili powder for a well-balanced kick.

For another crispiness trick, don't be afraid to use your broiler! If you don't have an air fryer and don't want to mess around with deep frying, you might struggle to get that even brown crisp with the oven alone. After the bake time is up, just turn on the broiler setting, and pop your tray on the top rack for a few minutes to achieve a perfect crunch.

Now all that's left to do is pair your pork rind chicken with better-than-store-bought homemade condiments or any fast food sauces that you have stashed away. You'll be making chicken fingers good enough to have you skipping the frozen section entirely.