The 14 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers, According To Reviews

The Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker is an affordable thermal carafe coffee machine that has garnered great reviews from the public. This coffee maker features double-walled carafe insulation, a cone brew basket, and cone filters included. Choose your brewing style with three strength options and enjoy the Easy Touch programming system, which lets you schedule your brew ahead of time.

Reviewers agree that the Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker means what it says in terms of keeping coffee warm. One reviewer states that as long as you keep your carafe at least halfway full, it usually remains warm for at least two to four hours. One negative to keep in mind with this machine is that if you tend to remove the carafe before the coffee is finished brewing, you may have a mess on your hands. According to some, this machine doesn't stop dripping just because you removed the pot, so keep that in mind if you like to pour before brewing is complete.

Purchase the Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker for $53.63 on Amazon.