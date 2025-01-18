The 14 Best Thermal Carafe Coffee Makers, According To Reviews
Hate waking up to burnt coffee that's sat on the heating element a little too long? While it's easy enough to grab an iced coffee from the nearest gas station or café, it's equally true that doing so can cost precious money, especially considering all of the secrets modern-day coffee chains have been trying to hide. Thankfully, there are thermal carafe coffee makers out there that work to keep coffee warm without using the hot plates that can inevitably leave you with that dreaded scorched drip coffee taste.
What's a thermal carafe, you ask? It's a carafe that typically consists of several layers of insulation that works to keep your coffee hot long after it has been brewed — no heating element needed. But do they actually work? That depends. We're pleased to present you with the best coffee makers featuring thermal carafes on the market. From coffee makers with all the bells and whistles to high-end brands featuring a single button, we're here to help you select the coffee maker that's best for your routine and able to deliver on those warm and toasty promises. Let's dive into our list of the best thermal carafe coffee makers, according to reviews. Prices may vary.
Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker
The Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker is an affordable thermal carafe coffee machine that has garnered great reviews from the public. This coffee maker features double-walled carafe insulation, a cone brew basket, and cone filters included. Choose your brewing style with three strength options and enjoy the Easy Touch programming system, which lets you schedule your brew ahead of time.
Reviewers agree that the Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker means what it says in terms of keeping coffee warm. One reviewer states that as long as you keep your carafe at least halfway full, it usually remains warm for at least two to four hours. One negative to keep in mind with this machine is that if you tend to remove the carafe before the coffee is finished brewing, you may have a mess on your hands. According to some, this machine doesn't stop dripping just because you removed the pot, so keep that in mind if you like to pour before brewing is complete.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Programmable 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker for $53.63 on Amazon.
BLACK DECKER 12-Cup Classic Thermal Coffee Maker
As its name implies, it features a 12-cup carafe that features four layers: a stainless steel exterior and interior, a vacuum seal, and a layer of copper coating between them. The coffee machine features exclusive vortex technology, which helps water flow optimally while delivering impeccable flavor. Other details to note about this thermal carafe coffee maker is that it comes with a 24-hour brewing system that allows you to program the machine to make coffee any time of the day and also comes with a Brew Strength Selector, allowing you to control just how strong your cup gets. It comes with an auto-clean system and dishwasher-safe filter, making the hectic work of cleaning your coffee maker (unless you're using Cafiza) a breeze.
Despite being a cheaper option, the coffee maker impresses patrons with the carafe's ability to keep coffee hot, just as the brand claims. While some claim it stays warm for only a couple of hours, others say it can last even as long as half a day. Reviewers also appreciate that this thermal carafe coffee maker is easy to clean and allows you to adjust the brewing strength. All in all, this is a wonderful budget-friendly option for people who love hot coffee.
Purchase the BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Classic Thermal Coffee Maker for $59.99 on Amazon.
Mr. Coffee Stainless Steel 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker
With its sleek and almost entirely stainless steel exterior, the Mr. Coffee Stainless Steel 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker is another one of the best coffee makers with a thermal carafe we've found on the market. This coffee maker amps things up by providing customers the chance to savor coffee extracted up to 20% faster than other models within the same brand, along with brewer temperatures that reach as high as 205 degrees Fahrenheit. One feature we haven't seen on other thermal carafe coffee makers up until now is the freshness timer. This timer is designed to monitor coffee freshness to ensure you enjoy a fresh sip every time.
So, how do customers feel? According to reviews we've seen on Amazon, most are impressed. Customers concede that the carafe certainly does keep coffee hot for hours while its functionality and ability to brew great-tasting coffee is top-notch. So, while not the most inexpensive option on the list for close to $100, rest assured this is a safe bet for your coffee-making needs.
Purchase the Mr. Coffee Stainless Steel 10-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $84.99 on Amazon.
Cuisinart DCC-1170BK 10-Cup Thermal Classic Coffeemaker
This is a 10-cup coffee machine. It features programmable settings that allow you to preset your brew, along with self-cleaning options and an LCD clock. This coffee maker doesn't make mention of brewing strength options but does allow you to pause your brew in the middle of the brewing process in case you want to take a swig before your pot has fully finished. Unlike other models mentioned thus far, this coffee maker comes with a gold-tone permanent commercial filter and contains a charcoal water filter to help you enjoy cleaner water as a base for your brew.
Overall, people love the Cuisinart DCC-1170BK 10-Cup Thermal Classic Coffeemaker, with reviewers mentioning everything from the clock to its insulated thermal carafe. Though the company makes no bold claims as to how its carafe is constructed, most fans agree that it does a good job keeping coffee warmer for longer. All in all, people seem generally satisfied with this thermal carafe coffee machine grab.
Purchase the Cuisinart DCC-1170BK 10-Cup Thermal Classic Coffeemaker for $89.99 on Amazon.
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Coffee Maker 12-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker
The Cuisinart Stainless Steel 12-Cup Thermal Silver Coffee Maker is one of the best coffee makers with a thermal carafe. It comes with an option to brew your coffee at regular or bold strength, comes with a 24-hour programmable setting allowing you to brew ahead of time, features auto-off features, and can let you know when your brew is finished and ready to drink. It also features a pause brew feature to allow you to sip before your pot has finished brewing and has a gold-tone coffee filter along with a charcoal water filter, similar to the Cuisinart DCC-1170BK 10-Cup Thermal Classic Coffeemaker.
According to customers, this coffee maker means business in terms of making hot coffee and keeping it that way. One reviewer states that this thermal carafe coffee maker kept their brew hot for at least four hours and still remained enjoyably warm six to seven hours later. Other reviewers agree, noting other superior features, including ease of cleaning, optimal performance, sleek design, and overall quality. Thus, this one is well worth the purchase.
Purchase the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Coffee Maker 12-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker for $129.95 on Amazon.
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Most of us are familiar with Keurig in connection to its popular K-cup offering, but when it comes to this coffee maker, expect to get more than a single brew. This coffee maker is featuring up to 12 cups, instead.
This coffee maker is quite the catch with its stylish design and removable water reservoir. You can use both loose coffee grounds and K-cup pods in this machine, making it that much more versatile. We're also pleased to say that this coffee machine offers what a few higher priced coffee makers failed to, including programmable 24-hour brew in advance settings along with "pause and pour" options to allow you to take a sip before the machine is done brewing.
Consumers love the attractive design of the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker and the fact that its thermal carafe keeps coffee warm for hours. The multi-positional water reservoir is also a hit among fans, allowing users to free up counter space by repositioning the reservoir as needed.
Purchase the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker for $158.99 on Amazon.
BUNN BT Speed Brew 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Home Coffee Brewer
Designed and assembled in the USA, this coffee maker claims to be able to whip up a full 10-cup carafe of coffee in only four minutes. Don't need a full carafe? It also brews 20 ounces in only two minutes. It also features a multi-stream overhead that washes over your coffee grains to produce impeccably flavored coffee. Though this coffee maker doesn't advertise certain functions like 24-hour programmability, auto-off, or brew strength features, it does feature a filter that is ¼ inch taller than standard filters for better water flow.
So, is the BUNN BT Speed Brew 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Home Coffee Brewer worth your coin? According to customers, it's worth it and more. There are multiple raving reviews, with people claiming to have used the coffee maker for years at flawless performance. Patrons love how fast and hot the coffee comes out, along with its sleek design and quality flavor, making it easily one of the best coffee makers on the market.
Purchase the BUNN BT Speed Brew 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Home Coffee Brewer for $159.99 on Amazon.
BUNN 55200 CSB3T 10-Cup Speed Brew Platinum Thermal Coffee Maker
Though the aforementioned BUNN BT Speed Brew coffee maker proved plenty stylish, the BUNN Speed Brew Platinum Thermal Coffee Maker doesn't have "platinum" in the name for no reason. Aside from its attractive black and stainless exterior, this thermal carafe coffee maker comes with many of the same features as the cheaper BUNN, including a multi-stream sprayer, vacuum-insulated carafe, and speedy brew capabilities.
And while the BUNN 55200 CSB3T Speed Brew Platinum Thermal Coffee Maker still doesn't feature the digital display, auto-off features, or programmable settings that other cheaper coffee makers offer, it does at least score points with its fan base. Aside from being attractive, devotees of this machine love the fact that it isn't fancy but instead focuses on spitting out quick, easy, and flavorful brews. Customers agree the carafe does its job of keeping coffee hot for hours, and the carafe itself also proves easy to clean thanks to its large mouth opening.
Purchase the BUNN 55200 CSB3T 10-Cup Speed Brew Platinum Thermal Coffee Maker for $169.99 on Amazon.
Zojirushi EC-YTC100XB 10-Cup Coffee Maker
We're nearing the $200 price range with the Zojirushi EC-YTC100XB 10-Cup Coffee Maker, and if you're like us, you're wondering what makes this coffee maker stand out. While we can't say that we see anything particularly different or special about this coffee maker compared to others, we can at least assure you that it's one of the best coffee makers out there, according to reviews. The coffee maker comes equipped with a permanent stainless steel mesh filter and measuring lines, making it easy to perfect your water-to-coffee ratio for iced coffee. It brews at a temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit and has a removable water tank for easy cleaning. It also features a time-saving mode, allowing for quicker brews for busy mornings.
Customers love the removable water tank and the thermal carafe, noting that the carafe appears to be particularly high quality compared to others they've used. Several state that the coffee tends to stay warm for three hours or more, which is a brew-tiful win.
Purchase the Zojirushi EC-YTC100XB 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $179.95 on Amazon.
Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System
The Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System features a thermal carafe. As its name indicates, it functions as a hot and cold drink maker with a frother that can also be used for tea. Choose from several brew options including over ice, specialty coffee, rich, and classic coffee, along with the option to brew specific tea types like oolong and green tea. The drink maker will then adjust the temperature to ensure your drink is properly brewed. Additionally, this amazing little system comes with two separate baskets (one for coffee and one for tea) and, apparently, automatically detects what's in the basket.
Indeed, customers love the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System, stating it is truly one of the best machines out there. Patrons love all its functions and say that the coffee comes out piping hot and stays that way. Hey, if you're pouring almost $200 into a coffee maker, it better be the real deal, right?
Purchase the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System for $191.30 on Amazon.
OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker
There's a reason behind the higher price tag on this. Apparently, this coffee maker has earned its Gold Standard Coffee Certification from the SCA and features "BetterBrew" precision technology that manages brew cycles and water temperature to deliver the perfect cup of joe. Like a few other more expensive coffee maker options on the list, this thermal carafe coffee maker uses a multi-stream water head and allows you to remove the well to accommodate taller coffee cups for times you'd rather not use the double wall carafe.
Customers rave about OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, insisting that it brews coffee faster than some of the other brands. It also spits out piping hot, smooth-flavored coffee alongside beautiful aesthetics. Don't forget the fact that this coffee maker comes with a main brewing basket and one for single-cup brews and that the carafe can keep your coffee toasty for at least one hour. Overall, this is a stellar pick if you're in the market for a great, high-quality thermal carafe coffee machine.
Purchase the OXO Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker for $197.93 on Amazon.
Breville BDC450BSS Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker
The Breville BDC450BSS Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker features six brew modes to get you the perfect sip. It comes with a Gold Cup Standard preset mode that automatically meets the SCA standard for an optimal brewing temperature of 197 degrees Fahrenheit to 204 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a steep and release valve that holds coffee grounds in contact with water for a single cup brew and offers two filter basket options — flat-bottom or cone-shaped. Another standout characteristic of the coffee maker is its "My Brew" feature. This feature allows you to pick the temperature, flow rate, and blooming time to make the perfect cup best suited to your tastes.
Fans love its stainless steel thermal carafe, claiming that it, like so many of the others, keeps coffee hot and fresh long after it has been made. Moreover, customers love its sundry features, including cold brewing options, along with its customizability in relation to flow rate, temperature settings, and more.
Purchase the Breville BDC450BSS Precision Brewer Thermal Coffee Maker for $329.95 on Amazon.
Technivorm Moccamaster 79318 KBGT Thermal Carafe 10-Cup Coffee Maker
The Technivorm Moccamaster 79318 KBGT Thermal Carafe 10-Cup Coffee Maker is certainly a pricier pick, though the price of coffee this good may be worth it — especially considering coffee's benefits, which span beyond just caffeine. Unlike other coffee makers on the list, the Technivorm Moccamaster is quite basic in terms of operations. In fact, it offers users only one button to turn on and off the unit. When turned on, this thermal carafe coffee maker will make 40 ounces of coffee in about four to six minutes. It comes with SCA certification, two lids (one for taking the carafe with you on the go), and a copper boiling element that heats water anywhere between 196 degrees Fahrenheit to 205 degrees Fahrenheit.
While you may think this coffee maker isn't worth the price considering its limited options, the truth is that patrons consider it the cream of the crop, with some specifically referring to it as the "Rolls Royce" of coffee makers. Customers love its functionality and claim it'll make a flavorful brew that will stay hot for hours, no matter which type of coffee you use.
Purchase the Technivorm Moccamaster 79318 KBGT Thermal Carafe 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $349 on Amazon.
Fellow Aiden Precision 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker
Featuring a sophisticated all-black design, the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker 10-Cup Thermal Carafe is the most expensive on our list. Though expensive, this little machine can still save you money, considering the increasing cost of morning coffee. Featuring a single button, this Fellow Aiden coffee maker guides you through the steps of making a brew with light, medium, and dark roast presets to make things easy. It comes with two baskets for both single and bulk brewing options and features a multi-stream water head for even distribution of water over your grounds. Pair with it the Fellow companion app to unlock even more options, as you create and share your brew preferences.
Unsurprisingly, fans marvel at the Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker 10-Cup Thermal Carafe, considering it a café quality coffee maker. Many attest that the coffee stays hot for hours after it has been brewed, and its many functions make it fun, functional, and interesting. It may be expensive, but, according to fans, this thermal carafe coffee maker lives up to the hype.
Purchase the Fellow Aiden Precision 10-Cup Thermal Carafe Coffee Maker for $365 on Amazon.
Methodology
The best thermal carafe coffee makers were selected by careful consideration of reviews with a specific focus on the effectiveness of the thermal carafe in terms of keeping coffee hot. All of the coffee makers selected were listed in ascending order based on price.