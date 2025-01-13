Why You're Likely Ending Up With Crumbling Cakes When Baking In A Bundt Pan

A Bundt pan is probably the most uniquely shaped baking pan to be used in home baking. The hills and curves of the Bundt can make for a densely delicious cake, but not every batter should get the Bundt treatment.

The wrong cake mix can lead to a crumbling Bundt cake instead of a cake that is smoothly shaped and comes out of the mold without falling apart. Plenty of other mistakes, like using a pan that isn't properly greased or not allowing the cake to cool before flipping it out of the pan, can lead to a broken Bundt. Achieving a perfect Bundt requires patience and maybe some finesse, especially when trying to release a stubborn Bundt cake from its pan.

However, even with all those other details taken care of, if the batter isn't made to be in a Bundt, it will fall apart. Choosing the right recipe will help you avoid the crumbling mess of a Bundt gone wrong. So, dust off your forgotten Bundt pan, pull it out of storage, and find out why it all comes down to the batter.