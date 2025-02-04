This Lettuce Company Wants You To Shake Your Salad For $10,000

Finding ways to stay active and eat healthy amid a busy lifestyle can be a challenge, but who doesn't love a little friendly competition? Especially one that comes with a chance to have fun, grab a delicious meal, and join a community of fellow fitness enthusiasts. Little Leaf Farms, the country's number one brand of greenhouse-grown packaged lettuce, is teaming up with popular social media fitness popstar Caleb Marshall (aka The Fitness Marshall) to help fans shake their way to fresher, better salads in the new year with the brand's first-ever Show Us Your Shake Contest.

Salad aficionados know the drill: dump those ingredients into a container, secure the lid, and shake like it's nobody's business. And with Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits, making delicious, crunchy salads is easier than ever. Each kit features Little Leaf Farms' fan-favorite and greenhouse-grown Baby Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce, plus tasty toppings and dressing in one convenient, shakable package.

Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall are encouraging fans to share their unique take on the classic salad shake in the Show Us Your Shake Contest on social media. Whether you're a single or double-hand salad shaker, a flip-and-shake shaker, or an upside-down or bent-over-backwards shaker, Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall want you to give it all you've got and then post it on the internet, of course.

Now through Friday, February 7th, fans can enter by posting a max. 60-second in-feed video to Instagram or TikTok sharing their most creative ways to shake their salads. Entries must include the hashtag #ShowUsYourShakeContest and tag @‌LittleLeafFarms to be eligible. Did we mention that the grand prize includes $10,000 and a chance to be featured by The Fitness Marshall on TikTok and Instagram?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Show Us Your Shake Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry & who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 1/20/25. Sponsored by: Little Leaf Farms, LLC. For Official rules, visit: rules.dja.com/showusyourshake. Begins at 12:00 AM ET on 1/21/25 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on 2/7/25.