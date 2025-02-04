This Lettuce Company Wants You To Shake Your Salad For $10,000
Finding ways to stay active and eat healthy amid a busy lifestyle can be a challenge, but who doesn't love a little friendly competition? Especially one that comes with a chance to have fun, grab a delicious meal, and join a community of fellow fitness enthusiasts. Little Leaf Farms, the country's number one brand of greenhouse-grown packaged lettuce, is teaming up with popular social media fitness popstar Caleb Marshall (aka The Fitness Marshall) to help fans shake their way to fresher, better salads in the new year with the brand's first-ever Show Us Your Shake Contest.
Salad aficionados know the drill: dump those ingredients into a container, secure the lid, and shake like it's nobody's business. And with Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits, making delicious, crunchy salads is easier than ever. Each kit features Little Leaf Farms' fan-favorite and greenhouse-grown Baby Crispy Green Leaf Lettuce, plus tasty toppings and dressing in one convenient, shakable package.
Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall are encouraging fans to share their unique take on the classic salad shake in the Show Us Your Shake Contest on social media. Whether you're a single or double-hand salad shaker, a flip-and-shake shaker, or an upside-down or bent-over-backwards shaker, Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall want you to give it all you've got and then post it on the internet, of course.
Now through Friday, February 7th, fans can enter by posting a max. 60-second in-feed video to Instagram or TikTok sharing their most creative ways to shake their salads. Entries must include the hashtag #ShowUsYourShakeContest and tag @LittleLeafFarms to be eligible. Did we mention that the grand prize includes $10,000 and a chance to be featured by The Fitness Marshall on TikTok and Instagram?
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. The Show Us Your Shake Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry & who possess a web-enabled mobile device as of 1/20/25. Sponsored by: Little Leaf Farms, LLC. For Official rules, visit: rules.dja.com/showusyourshake. Begins at 12:00 AM ET on 1/21/25 and ends at 11:59 AM ET on 2/7/25.
Show off your salad-shaking skills
With the "salad shake" earning its place as an ever-lasting cultural phenomenon, Little Leaf Farms and The Fitness Marshall are asking fans to show off their salad-shaking skills in whatever way they can. The Fitness Marshall built his brand on inclusivity, authenticity, and fun– exactly the qualities you'll need to create an unforgettable salad-shaking video. Will you shake a salad at the beach? Or will you juggle multiple Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits on a tightrope and shake up enough salad to feed the whole family? Whichever way you shake, The Fitness Marshall and Little Leaf Farms encourage you to eat fresh, be creative, and hit the record button.
The top five submissions under #ShowUsYourShakeContest will be shared in a video reveal from The Fitness Marshall on both Instagram and TikTok on Thursday, February 27th, where he'll sit down (or do a body roll) in his vibrant fitness studio to review the best salad shakes and announce the Grand Prize winner. Official rules and regulations can be found on the Little Leaf Farms website. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your friends, grab a Salad Kit, set up that tripod, and get to shaking!
Shake Up Your Submission with Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits
Say goodbye to the days of rummaging through cluttered plastic food tubs in the bottom cabinet just to shake a proper salad. Preparing a well-shaken salad is simple thanks to Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits. The Salad Kits are available in three timeless varieties — Crispy Caesar, Southwest, and Sesame Ginger –- and feature the brand's signature Baby Crispy Green Leaf lettuce with all the ingredients needed for flavor-packed meals at home or on the go.
Little Leaf Farms grows its leafy greens in state-of-the-art indoor greenhouses and implements sustainable growing practices – like the use of captured rainwater and natural sunlight, and delivering the greens to grocery stores within 24 hours – to bring fresh, crispy, long-lasting leafy greens in salad kits to customers 365 days a year.
With Little Leaf Farms' all-inclusive Salad Kits, the only thing you'll need to bring to the table is a fork — the dressing and toppings are all included in the package. Housed in the brand's clamshell packaging made with post-consumer recycled plastic, Little Leaf Farms Salad Kits make for an extremely shakable, perfect match for the Show Us Your Shake Contest!