The 2 Jarred Sauces To Mix For Pink Pasta Sauce With A Kick

Making a delicious pasta sauce doesn't have to be complicated or ingredient-heavy. The two simplest base sauces — tomato and Alfredo — create "pink sauce," the equal part combination that gives the sauce an orangey/pink tint. Any iconic sauce such as vodka sauce or Olive Garden's five-cheese marinara is pink sauce in disguise, with slight additions and differences.

When choosing some jarred pasta sauces to make a creamy yet rich flavorful sauce that'll save you time, you can mix a jar of Alfredo with tomato to create your own pink sauce in a pinch. But an interesting way to spice up a pink sauce and give it some heat is to replace your classic tomato or marinara jar with arrabbiata instead. Arrabbiata sauce is extremely similar to tomato sauce, with the same ingredients of tomato, garlic, onions, olive oil, and herbs, but with a ton of red peppers.