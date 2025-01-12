8 Signs Jones Soda Is Struggling

Back in 1995, Peter van Stolk and Victor John Penner created Jones Soda with a bold creative vision. The idea was that they would sell sodas emblazoned with random photographs taken by Penner. As customers also started submitting their own photographs, the soda's unique labels became a crowd-sourced phenomenon. Customers can still submit their own images for Jones Soda bottles to this day, even as other elements of the company have changed over the years.

Beyond its quirky packaging, Jones Soda is renowned for its weird and wonderful flavors. From Jones Soda's Barack Obama-themed orange cola to the brand's infamous turkey and gravy soda, the company's creativity has played a huge part in its success — and its struggles. Since the mid-2000s, Jones Soda has faced many challenges. While some of these are due to issues affecting the entire beverage industry — such as the ever-evolving preferences of customers and a volatile market — other challenges are much more unique.

On the whole, it seems like this iconic beverage company is working its way through one heck of a rough patch. Let's break down some of the biggest signs that Jones Soda is struggling lately.