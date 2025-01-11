Ina Garten's Hot Tip To Wake Up Bland Vodka Sauce

You really only need a few key ingredients to make a basic vodka sauce: canned tomatoes, minced garlic, diced onions, heavy cream, unsalted butter, parmesan cheese, a little salt and pepper to taste, and of course, vodka. Add it to the pasta of your choice and you can have a classic, delicious dish to enjoy in about 20 minutes. Legendary chef and author Ina Garten has a genius way to elevate vodka sauce without any additional ingredients. All you need is more time in the kitchen, a Dutch oven cooking pot, and a hot oven.

Sauté the onions, garlic, and canned tomatoes in the Dutch oven and then let them simmer with the vodka for five to seven minutes or until the mixture has reduced by about half. Garten's secret to extra flavorful sauce is to place the entire Dutch oven into the oven with the lid on at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 90 minutes to really let those flavors combine. Once that's done, she suggests popping the mixture into a food processor to smooth it out before adding it back into the Dutch oven with cream and the rest of the ingredients. Your final product should be a rich, creamy sauce that has an incredible depth of flavor you wouldn't have gotten without the long roast in the oven.