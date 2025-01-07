Here's How To Make Homemade Ice Cream Rolls With Limited Freezer Space

If you're thinking that rolled ice cream is a dessert you can only get at the store, you're wrong. There are actually multiple ways to make this sweet treat at home. For a basic recipe, all you need is a baking sheet pan, a flat metal spatula, heavy whipping cream, sweetened condensed milk, a pinch of salt, and your favorite mix-ins to make your flavor of choice (chocolate chip ice cream may be going extinct but it's an easy one to make at home).

The first step is quite simple: mix your heavy whipping cream, condensed milk, and salt in a bowl. Then, cut up or crumble in your mix-ins. To chill, you can pour a thin layer of the cream into your pan sheet and leave it to freeze for five or so hours. However, if you're a regular in the kitchen, you may not have tons of spare freezer space.

Have no fear, though. There's also a hack to make rolled ice cream without rearranging your freezer like a bad game of Tetris. All you need are some dry ice pellets, which you can likely get from your local grocery store (although it's a good idea to check with the store before you go as not everywhere will stock them). You'll also need a second baking tray to put underneath the first. Fill this with dry ice pellets and use it as a makeshift freezer shelf to chill your ice cream from below.