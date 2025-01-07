Here's Why You Shouldn't Microwave Paper Starbucks Coffee Cups
Let's set the scene: You go to get coffee with a friend in the morning but then have to rush home to work. You realize you spent too much time talking and not enough time drinking your $7 vanilla latte, so you bring the nearly full cup home with you to make your 9 am meeting. Your once-hot coffee is practically an iced latte by the time you walk in the door, so you stick it in the microwave to warm up. Then you think to yourself: "Wait, can Starbucks cups even go in the microwave?" Long story short, the answer is no.
Starbucks, which is now the second-largest restaurant chain in the world behind McDonald's, started serving its coffee in paper cups in 1984, to buck the styrofoam trend. But it didn't become more common for the coffee giant to use paper cups until 2006 when it introduced the first paper cup made from 10% recycled material. The paper cups are lined with wax, plastic, and glue to make them more waterproof, so they don't break down and spill hot coffee all over you. But this also means they shouldn't be microwaved. Not only could the plastic and glue melt and become red hot you also don't want chemicals seeping into your latte. This rule also applies to other brands' paper cups and takeout containers. Just because it's paper, doesn't mean it's microwave-safe.
How should I reheat my Starbucks coffee if I can't microwave it?
There are a few ways to make sure you enjoy your takeaway coffee hot instead of lukewarm. You can simply pour your drink into a mug in your kitchen. Or, you can bring your own microwave-safe takeaway cup to Starbucks and they'll make your drink in that. Not only is this more environmentally friendly you can also bring a cup that will keep your drink warmer for longer, meaning you may not have to reheat it at all. The other option, of course, is just to make your coffee at home.
But, if you're loyal to your weekly (or daily) Starbucks order, there are a few perks you should know about. For example, if you use Starbucks' mobile ordering and you get held up on the way there, the barista will often remake your drink for you if it's been sitting out for too long. Perfect if you're desperate for a pick-me-up during a hectic day.