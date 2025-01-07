Here's Why You Shouldn't Microwave Paper Starbucks Coffee Cups

Let's set the scene: You go to get coffee with a friend in the morning but then have to rush home to work. You realize you spent too much time talking and not enough time drinking your $7 vanilla latte, so you bring the nearly full cup home with you to make your 9 am meeting. Your once-hot coffee is practically an iced latte by the time you walk in the door, so you stick it in the microwave to warm up. Then you think to yourself: "Wait, can Starbucks cups even go in the microwave?" Long story short, the answer is no.

Starbucks, which is now the second-largest restaurant chain in the world behind McDonald's, started serving its coffee in paper cups in 1984, to buck the styrofoam trend. But it didn't become more common for the coffee giant to use paper cups until 2006 when it introduced the first paper cup made from 10% recycled material. The paper cups are lined with wax, plastic, and glue to make them more waterproof, so they don't break down and spill hot coffee all over you. But this also means they shouldn't be microwaved. Not only could the plastic and glue melt and become red hot you also don't want chemicals seeping into your latte. This rule also applies to other brands' paper cups and takeout containers. Just because it's paper, doesn't mean it's microwave-safe.