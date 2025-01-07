The Popular Potato Chips That Are Burnt On Purpose

Some people like to go out of their way to pick out the potato chips in the bag that are on the darker side. Chip brands know this, so some of them have even released their own product lines, usually diplomatically labeled "dark" or "dark russets," probably to avoid the negative connotation of "nearly scorched." This is not my thing, but you absolutely do you.

There's something about that mild bitterness that compels people to enjoy them, and you can get dark russets from lots of popular chip manufacturers, such as Utz (whose big tub of cheese balls reign supreme) and Cape Cod, whose Original Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips tops our ultimate ranking of plain potato chips. Trader Joe's has had its own version of dark russets in the past as well. The dark trend doesn't just lean towards potato chips; even Cheez-Its has its "Extra Toasty" line of crackers that have a darker hue for those who're looking for the same style of flavor, but in a savory cheese cracker format.