Start Cooking Frozen Veggies In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later
When air fryers hit shelves shortly after their invention in 2006, they brought with them a whole, new revolutionary method for oil-free cooking. Air fryers cook food with the quality and convenience of convection ovens combined with the ease and speed of a microwave by circulating hot air around an internal chamber. The absence of oil makes air frying a healthier solution for preparing your favorite foods and means that ingredients turn nice and crisp, instead of going soggy. Eating healthy can be difficult — it takes time to prepare foods that are high in fiber and nutritional value and that taste good — but air frying can add a nice crunch to your veggies, making them a much more palatable snack.
Consider this modern appliance a magic machine that quickly swaps your limp veggies for snackable finger foods — something that could appeal to even the pickiest tastebuds. Beyond vegetables, you can cook up just about anything in this contraption. Some of the best air fryer recipes require simple ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge. As long as you know the basic rules for getting the most out of your air fryer, you'll find yourself with plenty of new vegetable options in the kitchen.
Which vegetables cook best in the air fryer?
Overall, the air fryer is a relatively simple and efficient way to cook raw or frozen vegetables to a deliciously satisfying texture. However, some vegetables will taste better than others in the air fryer. Leafy greens like kale or spinach, for example, may lose too much moisture or cook unevenly (although you can certainly whip up some crispy kale chips with your device). However, harder veggies like carrots, broccoli, and sweet potatoes will come out toothsome and delicious, even when cooked from frozen. Air frying means these vegetables won't take on any extra moisture during the process, helping you avoid that mushy, overboiled texture that can be so off-putting after cooking your veg in water. These types of veg are also prone to soaking up oil when roasting, so air frying is a great way around this if you don't like greasy foods.
Air fryers also offer a nonstick cooking surface that makes cleaning them a breeze. It's safe to put tin foil in your air fryer so you can cover the base and prevent any splatters or stains. Just make sure the foil is tightly secured, so it doesn't end up moving or blocking the air circulation vents. Your life will change when you experiment with new ways to add a crunch to your veggie lunch. You're welcome in advance.