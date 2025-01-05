Start Cooking Frozen Veggies In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

When air fryers hit shelves shortly after their invention in 2006, they brought with them a whole, new revolutionary method for oil-free cooking. Air fryers cook food with the quality and convenience of convection ovens combined with the ease and speed of a microwave by circulating hot air around an internal chamber. The absence of oil makes air frying a healthier solution for preparing your favorite foods and means that ingredients turn nice and crisp, instead of going soggy. Eating healthy can be difficult — it takes time to prepare foods that are high in fiber and nutritional value and that taste good — but air frying can add a nice crunch to your veggies, making them a much more palatable snack.

Consider this modern appliance a magic machine that quickly swaps your limp veggies for snackable finger foods — something that could appeal to even the pickiest tastebuds. Beyond vegetables, you can cook up just about anything in this contraption. Some of the best air fryer recipes require simple ingredients that you likely already have in your fridge. As long as you know the basic rules for getting the most out of your air fryer, you'll find yourself with plenty of new vegetable options in the kitchen.