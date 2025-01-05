How To DIY A Wine Drip Catcher For A Mess-Free Pour

When you've grown up in Mendoza, Argentina — known as the city of sun and wine — avoiding wine stains is practically a skill you pick up by osmosis. I spent my childhood running through my grandparents' vineyard and playing among the grapevines with the neighbors, who owned the winery next door. In my house, (and theirs) wine was a staple at lunch and dinner, so I know a thing or two about it, like how to open a bottle without a corkscrew or how to properly decant wine. But, perhaps more importantly, I have a few ideas about how to prevent dreaded red wine stains.

While I'm pretty skilled at tackling the marks left by messy pours, it's always best to avoid them in the first place. These easy DIY drip catchers will help you do just that, keeping your table stain-free without having to purchase any special gadgets. (As a teacher of 10 years, I know a thing or two about using arts and crafts to solve problems.)

For a quick DIY wine drip catcher option, start with a strip of aluminum foil wrapped around the bottle's neck and pinch a small shelf inward at the bottom that will catch any drips that run down the side. It's surprisingly effective and has the same silver look as a store-bought drip catcher.