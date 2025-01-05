How To DIY A Wine Drip Catcher For A Mess-Free Pour
When you've grown up in Mendoza, Argentina — known as the city of sun and wine — avoiding wine stains is practically a skill you pick up by osmosis. I spent my childhood running through my grandparents' vineyard and playing among the grapevines with the neighbors, who owned the winery next door. In my house, (and theirs) wine was a staple at lunch and dinner, so I know a thing or two about it, like how to open a bottle without a corkscrew or how to properly decant wine. But, perhaps more importantly, I have a few ideas about how to prevent dreaded red wine stains.
While I'm pretty skilled at tackling the marks left by messy pours, it's always best to avoid them in the first place. These easy DIY drip catchers will help you do just that, keeping your table stain-free without having to purchase any special gadgets. (As a teacher of 10 years, I know a thing or two about using arts and crafts to solve problems.)
For a quick DIY wine drip catcher option, start with a strip of aluminum foil wrapped around the bottle's neck and pinch a small shelf inward at the bottom that will catch any drips that run down the side. It's surprisingly effective and has the same silver look as a store-bought drip catcher.
Long-lasting drip catcher options: Absorbent materials
If you want to get a bit more sophisticated, you could also use absorbent fabrics to DIY a wine drip catcher. Let's start with a sturdy option that can last through many parties, meals, and pours: felt. It's inexpensive, comes in various colors, and absorbs moisture very well. To make a felt drip catcher, cut a small strip that's long enough to wrap around the bottle's neck. Fasten the felt with a piece of tape, a dot of hot glue, or a simple knot. If secured tightly enough, the felt will absorb every last drop like a sponge before it hits the table. When the party's over, just throw the bib into cold water with a drop of dish detergent to clean it.
Hair bands can also be a handy solution. Just make sure that they're made of fabric on the outside and elastic on the inside so that the fabric can absorb the wine. Wrap the bands around the neck of the bottle a few times until it's tightly held in place, then feel free to pour. For a more refined look, try a ribbon or thick fabric strip. A cotton ribbon not only absorbs stray droplets but adds a touch of rustic elegance. Make sure it's tied snugly around the neck. This trick looks great at casual gatherings like a sit-down dinner or a fun girl dinner of wine and hot dogs.
Regardless of which method you choose, you'll end up with a wine-fee tablecloth, making all the difference for presentation and cleanup. Whether you're using foil, ribbon, or felt, each DIY drip catcher will bring character to your bottle and help keep your space mess-free.