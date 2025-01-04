Spinach is an amazing food. It's packed with nutrients and fiber (scientists have even engineered spinach plants to detect landmines and send out infrared signals via email). However, spinach also has a reputation for being a bit delicate. Once cooked, it shrinks down to almost nothing (seriously, sauté a whole bag and see what you end up with), while if it's stored raw it tends to get slimy pretty fast. It doesn't have to end that way, though. There's a simple solution to keeping spinach fresher for longer.

Next time you bring home a bag of spinach, dump it out into a salad spinner, like this model from Cuisinart. Because there's a little bit of space between the spinner basket and the outer bowl, any extra moisture that's hanging around on the leaves — which is what causes the spinach to go bad and get slimy — drips into the base and away from the produce.

You can wick away even more moisture if you place paper towels in the base of the basket or between your spinach in layers. This should keep your greens fresh and crisp for up to 10 days. It's not just for spinach, either — this storage hack works for all your greens like kale, arugula, and lettuce. (You can also keep your spinach dry by wrapping it in paper towels when storing it in the bag.)