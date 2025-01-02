To Drink This Rare Cocktail, Your Lips Must Touch A Scary Ingredient

Picture this: you're at the Downtown Hotel's Sourdough Saloon in Dawson City, Yukon, about to down a shot that could make even the toughest drinkers recoil in disgust. This isn't just any old cocktail — it's the infamous Sourtoe Cocktail, which comes with an actual preserved human toe at the bottom of your glass. Yes, you read that correctly — a real toe. It might seem easy enough — just take the smallest sip then brag about your brush with cannibalism. However, to declare yourself a member of the exclusive Sourtoe Cocktail Club, you have to actually let the shriveled toe touch your lips.

Before you lose your lunch, you should first learn the legend behind this infamous cocktail. Back in the 1920s, two bootlegging brothers braved some seriously harsh winter conditions to run liquor up to Alaska. One of them, Louie Liken, ended up with a frozen toe after crossing some thin ice. To save his life, his brother Otto had to chop off the toe and preserve it in overproof rum.

In 1973, when a local named Dick Stevenson discovered the toe in the brothers' abandoned cabin, he was struck with a brilliant, yet strangely gross, idea. Stevenson created a club where the sole entry requirement was that you had to have the grit to sip a drink that was infused with a human toe. And, thus, a Yukon tradition was born.