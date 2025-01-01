Coyote Poop: The Gross Sounding Upgrade For A Classic Cheesy Snack

I like to think of myself as an adventurous eater, but we all have our food triggers and mine is foods referencing any stage of the digestive process, from beginning to byproduct. For this reason, I won't eat stuff described as "drool-worthy" or "mouth-watering," and I'm definitely never consuming kopi luwak (aka poop coffee). Nor can I bring myself to eat Baby Ruth bars even though I've never seen "Caddyshack." Needless to say, I can't give you a first-hand account of Coyote Poop, thanks to whichever genius thought up that revolting name for candied cheesy corn snacks.

Coyote Poop — or Coyote Droppings, as it's known on more formal food blogs — consists of Cheetos (or a different brand of cheese puffs) coated with a sugar-butter syrup and baked at a low heat. It's said to have been named for its resemblance to canine excrement, although bloggers rush to assure us that it doesn't taste anything like its eponym. Well, duh, they'd hardly be sharing the recipe if it literally tasted like s***.

Still, the idea of wanting to eat anything that even looks like the stuff... Thanks, not for me. The idea itself isn't terrible, though, since cheese and caramel popcorn combos already exist, as do sugar-coated corn puffs like Buc-Ees Beaver Nuggets. In fact, it seems Coyote Poop doesn't taste like cheese at all. One YouTuber described the flavor as similar to the toffee inside a Heath bar while an Instagram user agreed that the candy coating drowns out any hint of Cheeto.