How To Add A Tangy Twist To Regular Store-Bought Applesauce

Store-bought applesauce is the perfect topping for pancakes or ice cream, and a great addition to meats like pork chops or steak. You're not alone if you eat applesauce straight out of the tub either, since the comfortingly sweet and fresh taste is hard to resist. Whichever brand of applesauce is your favorite, if you're repeatedly buying the same one, you might feel the need to spice things up. You only need one ingredient to do so, and it can be added straight into your store-bought tub. All you need is a splash of apple cider vinegar and you've just given your applesauce a tangy boost.

Apple cider vinegar will help brighten the fruit flavors in applesauce and give it a more complex taste. Vinegar can be strong, so start with a little splash and add more accordingly. If you don't have any on hand, lemon juice can bring a similar tartness. For a perfect mix of sweet and sour, you can add a little maple syrup into your applesauce to really bring out the sweet apple flavor.