For The Crispiest Pork Scratchings, Break Out The Air Fryer

To get the crispiest pork scratchings possible, focus on ingredients and how to use your air fryer. First, let's look at the ingredients. For scratchings, you just need salt, a bit of oil, and your pork skin with most of the fat removed. I suggest rubbing the skin down with salt to remove any remaining hairs and to add a bit of seasoning. Cut your pork skin up into bite size pieces with a good knife; you'll need a sharp one to get through any tough parts. Then add a bit of neutral oil like sunflower or canola oil, which will kickstart the cooking process and let your skin crisp up deliciously in the air fryer.

Add your pork pieces into the air fryer basket and cook at 400F for around 30 minutes. At around the 10 minute mark, stir or shake the basket so everything cooks evenly. Make sure you continue cooking your pork scratchings until they're crispy all the way through. Don't rely on sight alone, either! A good way to test doneness is by taking a piece out and trying to break it in half.

If it snaps cleanly, then you can take the basket out. If there's still a bit of flexibility to them and they tear or rip rather than snap, stick your pork scratchings in for another 5 minutes. It's best to eat your finished scratchings in a few days, but you can store them in a cool, dry place like a cupboard for one or two weeks. But these are so delicious that it'd frankly be a miracle if they lasted that long.