The Foil Trick For Quickly Softening Stubborn Clumps Of Brown Sugar

When prepping your ingredients to whip up a tasty treat, the right tips and tricks can make things a whole lot easier. Aluminum foil has long been an essential kitchen tool and has plenty of hacks associated with it. Most cooks want foil around when duty calls. It can be used for all sorts from storing leftovers to cleaning out the oven to acting as a fantastic heat-trapping barrier when cooking.

But, did you know aluminum foil can also be used to get pesky lumps out of brown sugar? Since brown sugar contains molasses and abundant moisture, it takes on a different texture when exposed to air. If you've noticed that it tends to stick together when you're working with it, you're not the only one. This can make it hard to smoothly stir brown sugar into cold recipes and cake mixtures. Avoiding clumps completely is hard, but thankfully, there's a handy foil trick to help you soften brown sugar.

Start by preheating your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit then wrap a piece of foil around your sugar and heat it for five minutes or less in the oven. Once the sugar is slightly warmed, breaking up the clumps with a fork will become much easier. The final step is to cool the sugar before you use it. This will provide you with newly granulated brown sugar ready for all your cooking needs.