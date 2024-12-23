The South Korean New Year's Soup That Adds Another Year To Your Age

For Koreans, a birthday is exactly that: the day that you were born. And though they do a small celebration on this day, it is not the moment that they turn a year older. Instead, people in the peninsula all collectively gain a year on New Year's Day. As in many east Asian countries, this day was traditionally the Lunar New Year, or Seollal. The exact date changes annually but typically falls sometime between late January and early March. Today, however, the Western New Year (January 1st) marks the official gaining of a year for anyone living in South Korea. According to folklore, however, this can only happen if you eat a healthy bowl of rice cake soup, or tteokguk.

Tteokguk's mythical powers are thought to come from the fact that it is very healthy. The stock is usually made with beef, complemented with green onion, seaweed, garlic, and tteok (Korean rice cakes). This makes it filling and nutritious — plus, drinking hot soup is always a great way to keep the cold of winter at bay.

The clarity of the broth also has a symbolic meaning, as it's meant to reflect purity and bring you good fortune in the upcoming year. Since this food is delicious and easy to make for large numbers of people, it's easy to understand why it is so popular in the peninsula, and why it's importance hasn't swindled, even as South Korea becomes increasingly Westernized.