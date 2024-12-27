The Simple Way To Make Beans A Crunchy, Versatile Meal Topper

Salads, soups, and wraps could often use an extra crunch, and the go-tos are, more often than not, croutons, bacon bits, and even nuts, but what if there was a healthy, protein-rich option that was customizable to fit any flavor profile of your choosing? Canned beans provide a great base for a crunchy topping that's ideal for salads, soups, and even bowls. Plus, they can carry any flavor profile under the sun, depending on the type of bean chosen and spices added before crisping them up, from chickpeas with nutritional yeast to black beans with cumin and everything in between, making them a great addition to any table. Whether you're roasting or air-frying, achieving a perfectly crispy, seasoned bean for topping your favorite dishes is easy, and you can always prep them and keep them for later.

Unlike most crunchy add-ons we know and love, beans are high in fiber and plant-based protein, two crucial parts of any healthy diet, which is why they're a great meal when you're too tired to cook. Beans are also very budget-friendly and naturally gluten-free, making them a great alternative to croutons, for example. Roasted or air-fried beans can complement nearly any dish, from zesty and smoky to savory and mild — everything is covered with the right spices, making them the perfect topper and garnish as well.