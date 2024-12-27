The Simple Way To Make Beans A Crunchy, Versatile Meal Topper
Salads, soups, and wraps could often use an extra crunch, and the go-tos are, more often than not, croutons, bacon bits, and even nuts, but what if there was a healthy, protein-rich option that was customizable to fit any flavor profile of your choosing? Canned beans provide a great base for a crunchy topping that's ideal for salads, soups, and even bowls. Plus, they can carry any flavor profile under the sun, depending on the type of bean chosen and spices added before crisping them up, from chickpeas with nutritional yeast to black beans with cumin and everything in between, making them a great addition to any table. Whether you're roasting or air-frying, achieving a perfectly crispy, seasoned bean for topping your favorite dishes is easy, and you can always prep them and keep them for later.
Unlike most crunchy add-ons we know and love, beans are high in fiber and plant-based protein, two crucial parts of any healthy diet, which is why they're a great meal when you're too tired to cook. Beans are also very budget-friendly and naturally gluten-free, making them a great alternative to croutons, for example. Roasted or air-fried beans can complement nearly any dish, from zesty and smoky to savory and mild — everything is covered with the right spices, making them the perfect topper and garnish as well.
How to make crispy beans
Making crispy beans is simple, whether you're using the oven or an air fryer. First things first, choose your beans — there are plenty of them out there. For ease, go with canned so you can avoid actually cooking them first. Some popular options are chickpeas, black beans, kidney, and cannellini beans, but any canned or cooked bean will work. Drain and rinse your beans, then pat them completely dry with a paper towel. Drying is essential to ensure they roast evenly and crisp up rather than continue cooking, which will make them either burn or end up mushy.
Once your beans are dry, season them by tossing in a light coat of oil and sprinkling them with salt and your favorite creative herbs and spices. Then, sprinkle them with salt and get creative with herbs and flavors, adding spices like smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, or even nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. It's finally time to crisp them up! If using the oven, spread beans on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes. In an air fryer, cook at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. For either method, give the beans a shake halfway through; they are ready when golden and crispy.