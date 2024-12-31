The Store-Bought Ingredient Perfect For Marinating Beef In A Pinch
Let's face it: Life is nonstop busy. And putting a tasty, satisfying dinner on the table as fast as humanly possible is a constant weeknight priority. Lucky for home cooks, there are a few ways to speed up the preparation process without skimping on flavor. We're not talking about at-home meals or kits delivered to the door. We're talking about using the resources you already have in the fridge to assemble a memorable meal in an hour or so.
For proteins like beef, there's one ingredient that will turn your meal into a culinary event: a store-bought salad dressing. It comprises everything you need to facilitate a fall-off-the-fork marinade for beef tenderloin, beef tips, and especially cuts of steak like flat iron, sirloin, or tri-tip if you're grilling them. Spices stir the senses with a pleasing aroma, vinegar breaks down the connective tissues with a splash of tangy delight, and oil saturates every particle with much-needed moisture. The toughest part is deciding which dressing to use on your beef.
Use salad dressing to marinate steak
When selecting a store-bought dressing there are many options (even ones popular by state). But your best bet is to look for three key ingredients: oil, vinegar, and seasonings. Choose something with olive oil, avocado oil, sunflower oil, or a flavored oil to keep the meat from drying out while it cooks. For a sweeter, fruit-forward note, look for a label with apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar. For a deeper, more complex tang, try a balsamic vinegar or sherry vinegar. When it comes to seasoning, you'll want to consider your personal preferences. There's tons of great options in the grocery aisle, including Italian, Greek (Cavender's is recommended), garlic, sesame and ginger, and citrus and herb. Pick a flavor profile that speaks to you (or your stomach).
The next time you need to quickly marinade a cut of beef, toss it in a bag or baking dish with your preferred store-bought salad dressing, turning every so often. The dressing helps tenderize the beef and impresses diners while you save time and bask in the glory of a scrumptious supper.