The Store-Bought Ingredient Perfect For Marinating Beef In A Pinch

Let's face it: Life is nonstop busy. And putting a tasty, satisfying dinner on the table as fast as humanly possible is a constant weeknight priority. Lucky for home cooks, there are a few ways to speed up the preparation process without skimping on flavor. We're not talking about at-home meals or kits delivered to the door. We're talking about using the resources you already have in the fridge to assemble a memorable meal in an hour or so.

For proteins like beef, there's one ingredient that will turn your meal into a culinary event: a store-bought salad dressing. It comprises everything you need to facilitate a fall-off-the-fork marinade for beef tenderloin, beef tips, and especially cuts of steak like flat iron, sirloin, or tri-tip if you're grilling them. Spices stir the senses with a pleasing aroma, vinegar breaks down the connective tissues with a splash of tangy delight, and oil saturates every particle with much-needed moisture. The toughest part is deciding which dressing to use on your beef.