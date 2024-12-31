The Only 4 Ben & Jerry's Flavors In Italy Aren't Chocolate Or Vanilla

Alongside Ben & Jerry's progressive politics, high-quality ingredients, and creative combinations, the ice cream superstar is perhaps best known for its incredible variety of flavors within the United States. The company sells more than 80 distinct flavors nationwide, with standouts Half Baked and Cherry Garcia being two of the most popular Ben & Jerry's flavors year after year.

Unfortunately for those outside of the United States, however, Ben & Jerry's isn't quite as all-encompassing when it comes to ice cream flavors. More specifically, Italy only has four Ben & Jerry's flavors available, none of which are either of those winning pints the company offers in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean Ben & Jerry's are holding out on Italy altogether. There, Ben & Jerry's sells Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookie Dough, Netflix & Chilll'd, and Peanut Butter Cup.

Despite their relatively small presence in Italy, Ben & Jerry's doesn't leave their Italian fans with mundane options. Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough have both been among the top 10 most popular offerings for several years. As for the other two, while they aren't considered among the elite flavors that the ice cream operation sells stateside, they still represent the Vermont-founded company very well in stores overseas.