The Only 4 Ben & Jerry's Flavors In Italy Aren't Chocolate Or Vanilla
Alongside Ben & Jerry's progressive politics, high-quality ingredients, and creative combinations, the ice cream superstar is perhaps best known for its incredible variety of flavors within the United States. The company sells more than 80 distinct flavors nationwide, with standouts Half Baked and Cherry Garcia being two of the most popular Ben & Jerry's flavors year after year.
Unfortunately for those outside of the United States, however, Ben & Jerry's isn't quite as all-encompassing when it comes to ice cream flavors. More specifically, Italy only has four Ben & Jerry's flavors available, none of which are either of those winning pints the company offers in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean Ben & Jerry's are holding out on Italy altogether. There, Ben & Jerry's sells Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookie Dough, Netflix & Chilll'd, and Peanut Butter Cup.
Despite their relatively small presence in Italy, Ben & Jerry's doesn't leave their Italian fans with mundane options. Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Cookie Dough have both been among the top 10 most popular offerings for several years. As for the other two, while they aren't considered among the elite flavors that the ice cream operation sells stateside, they still represent the Vermont-founded company very well in stores overseas.
What is in Italy's four flavors of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream?
Chocolate Fudge Brownie (my personal favorite flavor) is the only Ben & Jerry's ice cream in Italy with a chocolate base. Luckily, it is one of the best chocolate desserts a person could ask for, as it includes plenty of chewy and decadent Ben & Jerry's fudge brownie pieces. Alternatively, Cookie Dough — known as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough in the United States — features vanilla ice cream and big old hunks of chocolate-flecked cookie dough. It is a solid ice cream flavor that Ben & Jerry's adores, as it was first invented by founders Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield themselves in 1984.
As for the other two flavors, Italian shops sell both Netflix & Chilll'd and Peanut Butter Cup throughout the country. While Peanut Butter Cup is also a common flavor used by several different ice cream brands (the Ben & Jerry's version has peanut butter ice cream and peanut butter cup pieces), Netflix & Chilll'd is a special Ben & Jerry's flavor created in 2020 that few others can imitate. With peanut butter ice cream, fudge brownie pieces, and pretzel swirls, the unique flavor is a concoction that strongly embraces the creativity that Ben & Jerry's is known for.
Luckily for us, all four of these flavors can be found in the United States, so we don't need to travel halfway across the globe to enjoy them. However, if you ever find yourself in Italy craving some Ben & Jerry's, these four flavors shouldn't be too hard to find.