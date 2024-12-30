The Butter Trick You Need For Restaurant-Style Pan Sauce

We've all had moments when a homemade dish isn't tasting quite how we want it to. Before panic ensues, the answer may already rest in the pan you're cooking with. If you have leftover browned bits on the bottom of your pan, you're well on your way to making a pan sauce. All you need are a couple of simple ingredients, along with some cold butter, to take your sauce to the next level.

Starting with some broth or stock for deglazing is great, but no worries if you don't have either on hand — water works, too. Once you've removed your seared steak or sautéd mushrooms, you'll want to pour your liquid of choice into the pan with the leftover bits. After heating them together, reduce the mixture to ensure it thickens.

This is where a few of squares of cold butter come in. Butter has the magical power to turn just about any dish into a flavorful, savory masterpiece. When it comes to pan sauces, it's the best way to elevate them from good to great. The key is to ensure the butter you use has just come from the fridge, and cutting it into pats or cubes allows you to easily add it bit by bit as you whisk. The cold temperature encourages the sauce components to emulsify instead of separating into a greasy mess, creating a rich taste and velvety texture. This is the very same reason there is a wrong and right time to add butter to pasta sauce. With the added flavor and fat from the butter, your pan sauce will definitely be restaurant-worthy.