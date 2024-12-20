Skip The Milk And Pair Your Cookies With A Festive Martini This Holiday Season

Milk and cookies are a tired pairing. Martinis and cookies are not. The holiday season is rooted in routine: listening to the same songs, adorning a tree with the same beloved ornaments, watching the same festive movies. While traditions have their charm, a minor switch-up is all you need to reinvigorate a time defined by convention and custom. Yes, milk and cookies are a godsend — the two consumed together seem to manifest holiday magic in a snack-beverage pairing. But, if you feel like a change, why not try dunking your cookies in something cold, creamy, and boozy instead? A Snickerdoodle Martini is a perfect 21-and-up accompaniment to Christmas cookies.

To make this cocktail, begin by decorating a martini glass with a tasty rim. Dip the glass in caramel syrup or melted caramel, and then dust the rim with cinnamon sugar. Pour a ½ cup of heavy cream into a cocktail shaker over ice. Top the cream with a shot of caramel-flavored vodka (if you don't have caramel vodka at the ready, add about an ounce of caramel syrup to the mix). Sprinkle in a dash of cinnamon, and shake your cocktail until the entire shaker is cold with condensation. Strain the shaken cocktail into your garnished martini glass. Top it off with a dollop of whipped cream and a cinnamon stick or a dash of cinnamon powder.