Are Flapjacks And Pancakes The Same Thing?

Head to a diner somewhere in New England and odds are you'll see "flapjacks" on the breakfast menu, but visit a diner in South Carolina and you'll see "buttermilk pancakes" named instead. Grandma invited you over for "flapjacks and coffee" on Sunday, but you had the same thing when your coworker took you to the IHOP pancake house yesterday morning. Two different names, but the same food, right? Those warm, fluffy, circular cakes served with butter and syrup? Turns out, the two names are only interchangeable in North America and Canada.

Whether you're in Toronto or Ontario, New York or Los Angeles, asking for a "flapjack" or a "pancake" will produce the same result. It's theorized that both the terms "pancake" and "flapjack" originate from a similar description of the same food. A small cake fried in a pan equals pancake, while "flapjack" comes from the flopping motion of the batter in the pan. The words encompass a wide variety of flavors and ingredient combinations — hello, flaky almond pancakes – but ultimately mean the same thing. However, if you travel to the United Kingdom and ask for "flapjacks" expecting the soft and doughy breakfast treats, you're in for a crunchy surprise.