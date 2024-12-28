Should Onions Be Stored In The Fridge

Onions are a root vegetable with a unique flavor. Their sharp, spicy, pungent taste makes them a great addition to hot winter stews and soups. You can caramelize onions in your oven to garnish savory dishes or fry them up as onion rings. Onions are notorious for making grown-ups cry, though a simple hack can stop your onion-chopping tears. This yummy veggie makes our eyes water because it releases an enzyme into the air when its skin is punctured.

Accessories such as onion goggles claim to help alleviate this side effect. In fact, this vegetable is so well-accessorized that you can find an array of items on the market that cater specifically to its needs. Reusable onion savers are airtight containers that allow leftovers to be stored in the refrigerator without the flavor leeching into other foods. Storing your chopped onions in the refrigerator is a good idea, but in airtight containers is the only beneficial way to store them. Fresh onions that are unwrapped should be stored in a cool, dry place because the fridge introduces additional moisture, which significantly reduces the vegetable's shelf life.