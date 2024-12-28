Should Onions Be Stored In The Fridge
Onions are a root vegetable with a unique flavor. Their sharp, spicy, pungent taste makes them a great addition to hot winter stews and soups. You can caramelize onions in your oven to garnish savory dishes or fry them up as onion rings. Onions are notorious for making grown-ups cry, though a simple hack can stop your onion-chopping tears. This yummy veggie makes our eyes water because it releases an enzyme into the air when its skin is punctured.
Accessories such as onion goggles claim to help alleviate this side effect. In fact, this vegetable is so well-accessorized that you can find an array of items on the market that cater specifically to its needs. Reusable onion savers are airtight containers that allow leftovers to be stored in the refrigerator without the flavor leeching into other foods. Storing your chopped onions in the refrigerator is a good idea, but in airtight containers is the only beneficial way to store them. Fresh onions that are unwrapped should be stored in a cool, dry place because the fridge introduces additional moisture, which significantly reduces the vegetable's shelf life.
Store Whole Onions in a Cool Dry Place
Decorative hanging baskets used for long-term vegetable storage can be aesthetically pleasing and functional. Stored this way, whole onions can be kept for up to 3 months, while chopped and uncooked veggies can be saved for up to 14 days. Cooked onions have the shortest shelf life of only about three days in the fridge, but this time length can be extended by using an airtight container to store them in. Green onions have different storage instructions, but for the most part, they should be stored in the same way as bigger onion types that have been chopped or unpeeled.
Of course, you could freeze chopped onions in Ziploc bags for a much longer period (about eight months). Portioning them for recipes is a convenient way to save time and enhance the flavor of your favorite foods. To store them this way, simply chop the onions in a food processor with cooking oil and freeze them in ice cube trays. You can easily pop each cube directly into your cooking pan to get the exact amount you need for your recipe without crying about it.