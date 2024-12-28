The Right Way To Store Fresh Oregano So It'll Last

Herbs play a pivotal role when it comes to elevating the flavor and overall quality of a dish. While some recipes call for sweeter herbs like mint or rosemary to add an earthy tone to a somewhat sugary plate, dishes on the savory side, like lamb, pasta dishes, and beyond, crave herbs like basil, thyme, and oregano. Herbs have been used for thousands of years for medicinal purposes, decor, and, most importantly, to add unique flavors to food, but no matter how they're being used, it's important to know how they should be stored.

Several factors can happen when herbs like oregano aren't stored correctly. They can lose their flavor and, with time, spoil due to too much light, moisture, and, in some cases, temperature. While oregano brings an earthy, peppery taste to a dish, it will only do the opposite when the herb has been exposed. Fortunately, there are various ways to ensure this never happens to you and to keep your herbs fresh.