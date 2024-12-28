The Right Way To Store Fresh Oregano So It'll Last
Herbs play a pivotal role when it comes to elevating the flavor and overall quality of a dish. While some recipes call for sweeter herbs like mint or rosemary to add an earthy tone to a somewhat sugary plate, dishes on the savory side, like lamb, pasta dishes, and beyond, crave herbs like basil, thyme, and oregano. Herbs have been used for thousands of years for medicinal purposes, decor, and, most importantly, to add unique flavors to food, but no matter how they're being used, it's important to know how they should be stored.
Several factors can happen when herbs like oregano aren't stored correctly. They can lose their flavor and, with time, spoil due to too much light, moisture, and, in some cases, temperature. While oregano brings an earthy, peppery taste to a dish, it will only do the opposite when the herb has been exposed. Fortunately, there are various ways to ensure this never happens to you and to keep your herbs fresh.
The best ways to store oregano
We all have our own ways of doing things in the kitchen; the same is true for storing fresh herbs like oregano. Luckily, people have spent a lot of time figuring out what works and what doesn't so that you can be set for success.
If you plan on using the oregano in the near future, you can place the bundle in water or wrap it in a wet paper towel. Placing the oregano in the towel will keep the herb fresh until you're ready to use it. As mentioned, exposure to air for too long can spoil fresh herbs, so keeping them confined will prevent this from happening. If you intend to use your oregano later, keeping it in the freezer is also an option. You'll want to follow the same steps as you would for fridge storage, but use a freezer-safe bag or container. Easy as that!