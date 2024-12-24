Wanna Reduce Fridge Waste? Get Some Help With An Eat-First Box

There are two types of people in this world: people who haphazardly toss food items in the fridge and walk away and people who need order and cleanliness at any cost. If you fall into the former category, I feel you. Amid the hustle and bustle of daily life, keeping everything neat and tidy and ensuring you make the most of your fridge space is hard. But, beyond just feeling cluttered, there's also the stress of food waste.

As grocery prices continue to rise, it's not a good feeling to find a moldy bag of lettuce or an uneaten cottage cheese container at the back of your fridge. Nobody likes wasting food, but avoiding it seems impossible at times. To prevent as much waste and save as much money as possible, there's a handy storage trick that we'd recommend: Make yourself an "eat-first" box so that the most time-sensitive groceries don't get forgotten about.