7-Eleven Slurpees Are The Perfect Mixer For Your Favorite Liquor
If there's one thing 7-Eleven has absolutely nailed, it's making Slurpees a cornerstone of convenience-store culture. These icy, syrupy, brain-freezing beverages have been delighting kids (and adults) since the late '60s and are even given out for free on 7-Eleven Day, which falls on July 11. Beloved for their bright colors, frosty texture, and sugary punch, Slurpees are practically a summer ritual — and let's face it, an unbeatable way to cool down. But did you know Slurpees are also the perfect mixer for your favorite liquor? That's right: Slurpees can step straight out of nostalgia and into your adult beverage rotation, creating instant boozy slushies with very little effort. So, let's give your favorite childhood treat a boozy upgrade.
Whether it's a weeknight with friends or you're whipping up something fun for a lazy Sunday, these frozen wonders make drink mixing simple. Slurpees are already engineered to deliver sweetness and flavor in spades, and their slushy consistency turns your regular cocktail into a chilled masterpiece (and no, Slurpees are not the same as Slush Puppies, so don't try making that swap). With a rainbow of flavors at your disposal, the options are endless. You don't need a blender or fancy mixology skills. Just chill your liquor thoroughly in the freezer and add it to your Slurpee.
Why make Slurpee cocktails?
The beauty of Slurpees as mixers lies in the balance of sweetness and ice. Unlike homemade frozen cocktails that can get watery or uneven, Slurpees deliver a perfect slush-to-booze ratio every time. They're ideal for sipping poolside or bringing to summer get-togethers where frozen margaritas and piña coladas feel a little too high maintenance.
If you're looking to recreate classic drinks with a frozen twist, start with a Coca-Cola Slurpee and spiced rum for the easiest frozen rum and Coke you'll ever make. It's sweet, fizzy, and refreshingly chilled without any fuss. For something candy-like and smooth, pair a Cherry Slurpee with vodka. The vodka brings the kick, while the cherry flavor makes you feel like you're sipping on a boozy popsicle. If tropical vibes are more your style, try a Blue Raspberry Slurpee with white rum. The tart sweetness of the Slurpee pairs beautifully with the rum's subtle notes, creating a beachy escape in a cup.
For more adventurous frozen drinks
If you're ready to level up your boozy Slurpee game, it's time to think outside the box. Make yourself a bold and flavor-forward treat using Grape Crush Slurpee and whiskey. It's a surprising combo that channels grape soda vibes with just the right whiskey kick. Adventurous drinkers could also pair a Watermelon Slurpee with mezcal. This liquor's smoky notes add a surprising layer of complexity to the refreshing watermelon flavor.
You could also mix multiple Slurpee flavors for even more variety. Combining blue raspberry and lemonade with vodka gives you a layered drink that's as pretty as it is delicious. Throw some fruit slices on the side as a garnish or give your glass a flavored salt rim.
Of course, if you're trying to be responsible, don't forget to pace yourself. These drinks go down real easy. Cheers to boozy Slurpees, the mixer we never knew we needed!