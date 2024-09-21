No, Slush Puppies And Slurpees Are Not The Same Thing

While interchangeably using the terms for the sweet and icy drink you get from gas stations and beyond — the "Slush Puppie" and "Slurpee" — may not seem like a big deal (and truly it isn't), the two are not actually the same at all. Slush Puppies are chunkier and more liquid in consistency, as well as crunchier from the leftover ice once all the flavor has been slurped up. Slurpees, on the other hand, are smoother with a sort of creamy consistency and "fluffy" texture. Slurpees are also carbonated, unlike Slush Puppies.

The drinks are also found at different locations. Slush Puppies, which were created in 1970, are usually found at independently-owned places like skating rinks and small convenience stores rather than bigger chains. This gives them a retro vibe that can scratch the nostalgia itch while also satisfying your sweet tooth. Slurpees, created in 1965, are sold at gas station chains like 7-Eleven, A-Plus, and Speedway.