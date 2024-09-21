No, Slush Puppies And Slurpees Are Not The Same Thing
While interchangeably using the terms for the sweet and icy drink you get from gas stations and beyond — the "Slush Puppie" and "Slurpee" — may not seem like a big deal (and truly it isn't), the two are not actually the same at all. Slush Puppies are chunkier and more liquid in consistency, as well as crunchier from the leftover ice once all the flavor has been slurped up. Slurpees, on the other hand, are smoother with a sort of creamy consistency and "fluffy" texture. Slurpees are also carbonated, unlike Slush Puppies.
The drinks are also found at different locations. Slush Puppies, which were created in 1970, are usually found at independently-owned places like skating rinks and small convenience stores rather than bigger chains. This gives them a retro vibe that can scratch the nostalgia itch while also satisfying your sweet tooth. Slurpees, created in 1965, are sold at gas station chains like 7-Eleven, A-Plus, and Speedway.
It's all in the preparation
Slush Puppies are pretty simple in preparation, mixing crushed ice with flavored syrup. Slurpees require a little more chemistry. They're made using a solution of flavoring and carbonated water before being frozen into a consistency sort of like foam. This gives Slurpees a more uniform texture and flavor, but it also gives the slurper less control of the intensity of the drink.
With Slush Puppies, you have more of a say in how the drink turns out. Whether you're trying to keep the sweetness level to a minimum or wanting to go absolutely feral with flavors, you can mix and play around with syrups to create your own flavor concoction. Strawberry lemon lime mixed with watermelon or mango pineapple orange combined with a blue raspberry — whatever the craving, you're the master. But either way, when it's hot and sticky out and you're wanting something cold and sweet, whether you're filling up your Styrofoam cup with a Slush Puppie or a Slurpee, you really can't go wrong.