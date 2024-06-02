Where In The World Did All The Slush Puppies Go?

The reign of the Slush Puppie began in 1970, a year when the hippie movement was still going strong, disco music was taking root, and Apollo 13 launched. That year, Cincinnati native Will Radcliff purchased an antique slush machine he found at a trade show on a whim. After some brainstorming with relatives, he came up with both the Slush Puppie name and what would be the company logo. All in all, Radcliff started his business with less than $1,000.

He already knew that he'd be competing with the ICEE brand, so to distinguish his company from it, he decided that his icy drinks would be made without carbonated liquid (unlike ICEE). Syrups and water were combined in slush-making machines where the mixture would freeze and churn. He initially offered four flavors of Slush Puppie, but that number eventually ballooned into 40 flavors, which included cotton candy, a possible precursor to Burger King's frozen cotton candy drink. By 1999, Slush Puppie was making $25 million a year.

Once 2000 rolled around, Radcliff was looking at retirement and sold his company to Cadbury Schweppes. It was then sold to J&J Snack Foods, the company that owns ICEE, in 2006. This may have been the time that Slush Puppie machines began to dwindle in places where fans were used to seeing them, no doubt replaced by the ICEE brand instead.

