Can You Freeze Macaroni Salad? Here's What You Need To Know

Macaroni salad is a popular side dish everyone enjoys once in a while — whether at potlucks, barbecues, or family gatherings. But what happens when you have more than you can eat? Can you freeze macaroni salad for later?

The simple answer is yes, but it comes with some side notes. Freezing can change the texture of the mayonnaise (or whatever dressing you use in your macaroni salad). How does this happen? When frozen and thawed, creamy dressing like mayonnaise can separate, creating a watery texture. If your salad has vegetables in it, they can also turn mushy after freezing. Don't worry though, there are ways to ensure macaroni salad freezes as well as possible.

First: If you plan to make a bunch and store some away, create a version with vinaigrette dressing instead of a creamy condiment like mayonnaise. The reason is that vinaigrettes usually hold up a lot better in the freezer. Another tip to try is to undercook your pasta a little bit so that when you thaw it, it stays firm instead of becoming soft.

When it comes to freezing, portion the salad to maintain quality. The way to do this is by dividing your macaroni salad into smaller containers. This will allow you to thaw just what you need later without having to thaw the entire batch. To prevent freezer burn use airtight containers or freezer bags, to prevent air from getting in.