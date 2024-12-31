For Juicier Pumpkin Seeds, Choose An Unripe Green One

When it comes to gourd royalty, it's easy to see why we obsess over pumpkins every fall. Pumpkins are versatile. They're used in cooking and baking and when they're orange and ripe, they're an iconic symbol of fall and Halloween. The ripe orange pumpkins are great, but the often unwanted green, unripe pumpkins also have a place in the food world. The seeds of these pumpkins are a good place to start. They're juicier than ripe pumpkin seeds making them a great option for a wide variety of meals.

Unripe pumpkin seeds are softer than ripe ones. And when bit into, they provide a rush of flavor. Unripe pumpkin seeds present a taste similar to that of a zucchini or a cucumber. This is because pumpkin sugar content remains at the same levels as when harvested. Since the sugars in unripe pumpkins haven't had the chance to develop, the taste is less like a pumpkin and more like a refreshing snack.

We're all aware that there are some novel ways to cook with pumpkin and their seeds. Unripe pumpkin seeds are no different. They can be used in cooking and baking and have a place in recipes that call for zucchini or cucumber. They can be used as mild yet flavorful toppings for meals and desserts. Their soft exterior also makes them a great addition to a stew or soup, adding both flavor and health benefits as pumpkin seeds are notably high in magnesium and fiber content.