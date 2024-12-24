Don't Panic When Your Nespresso Machine Blinks Red Or Orange
Uh oh — your Nespresso machine is blinking. Last time, that meant that the machine was clogged. But you've cleaned it and the problem persists. What gives? Sometimes, a blinking light means that the machine is working the way it's supposed to. For the VertuoPlus, a red light that slowly fades to green just means that the machine is cooling down. But if lights are blinking and your machine won't run, it's a good sign that something's wrong.
Nespresso machines use lights to let you know about potential problems. Different combinations of lights and colors often mean different things. In theory, it's a helpful system — but actually decoding those blinking lights can stump the best among us. Who can remember the difference between a blinking red light, a blinking orange light, and a red light that blinks twice and then turns orange?
To add to the confusion, different machines have different codes. Sometimes, the same codes can mean different things — even in the same machine. The Nespresso app should help clarify, and Nespresso's website lists troubleshooting tips for each machine, too. That said, it's helpful to have a general idea of how to fix issues before they happen. Read on for a breakdown of the most common problems, along with a few tips — like the truth about whether it's ok to use vinegar to descale.
What do if your Nespresso machine blinks red
A red blinking light is one of those pesky signals that can mean several different things. Often, it's as simple as refilling the water tank. Check to make sure the machine is locked, too — the lever could be stuck.
Next, check the capsule to make sure it's fresh and properly inserted. The machine should perforate the coffee capsule, too. If everything looks good to go, eject the capsule and wipe down the inside of the capsule container before trying a new one. And, of course, there's the classic: unplugging it and plugging it back in again. While you're at it, you can perform a factory reset.
If nothing is working so far, roll up your sleeves. The machine may need to be cleaned or descaled. While cleaning and descaling are both part of regular maintenance, a quick clean will delay your cup of joe by about five minutes — and the descaling process can take up to twenty. Clean and descale your machine regularly. That way, you won't get stuck coffee-less when you're in a rush.
What to do if your Nespresso machine blinks orange
Some models use an orange light instead of red; in these, orange indicates issues like an empty water tank, dirty capsule container, or unlatched capsule mechanism. Sometimes, it can be totally benign; if you have an earlier model, for example, a blinking orange light can just mean the machine is heating up. For many newer machines, orange lights are associated with special processes like cleaning or descaling. For the Nespresso Vertuo, Evoluo, or Vertuo Next, two blinks per second mean you need to clean the machine, and three per second means you either need to empty the capsule slot or that your machine needs to be descaled soon.
While the manual is always your best guide for operation, for many of the popular models, if the orange light stays steady without blinking, it means you need to descale the machine ASAP — and you won't get your coffee until you do. A pulsing orange light typically means the machine is overheating: unplug it and wait for twenty minutes until it cools. While orange lights usually indicate easily fixable issues, there are times when you may need customer support. An orange light that blinks twice and then stays steady signals electronic issues. You might be able to fix the problem by unplugging it and plugging it back in or resetting it to factory settings. If that doesn't work, contact Nespresso for help.
Descaling your Nespresso machine
Cleaning and descaling are different processes, so you have to descale even if you keep a clean machine. Descaling removes limescale buildup from hard water. Limescale is harmless, but it can still affect the taste of your coffee — and clog up the machine if it gets bad enough. It's important to descale drip coffee makers and electric kettles, too. According to Nespresso, you should descale every three months (or however long it takes to go through roughly 300 capsules). You can find complete instructions for descaling your machine on the Nespresso website.
Nespresso advises against using vinegar or off-brand descaling solutions. Yes, vinegar is cheap. Yes, the official descaler has a chemical smell. Yes, the sizable list of warnings is scary. However, vinegar can damage your machine — at least according to Nespresso. But why should you believe them? What if it's a money grab? Unfortunately for your wallet, Nespresso's warnings check out. Vinegar doesn't play nice with rubber, stainless steel, or aluminum. Plus, it leaves a lingering taste. Nespresso's descaling solution is made with a different kind of acid. It won't damage your machine — and it's safe as long as you rinse afterward.
Skip other DIY descalers, too. Some sites recommend citric acid, an ingredient in Nespresso's descaler. While citric acid is gentler on the pipes, it can still hurt your machine. Remember: you — or the blogger who wrote the DIY recipe — are guessing on proportions. Too much acid and you could cause permanent damage.
Cleaning your Nespresso machine
Theoretically, you should clean your Nespresso machine daily. It's easier to remember if your machine has a milk wand: nobody wants sour milk in their coffee. But let's be real — for most machines, it's easy to forget. Before you know it, your machine is looking worse for wear. A quick cleaning cycle won't cut it.
Before getting down to work, dust off your machine and gently test any moving parts. You may need to find the brew unit, the spiky bit that punctures the capsules. Lift the top of the machine and gently spin it to make sure it moves freely. Use a cotton swab or small toothbrush to reach nooks and crannies. Wipe down the outside with a damp, soapy cloth. Remove the water container, the drip tray, and the capsule container. Wash them by hand — they're not dishwasher safe — and dry them off.
Once you've reassembled the machine, run the cleaning cycle. It should take less than ten minutes. You can find the instructions for your specific machine online or in your user manual. If you've gone through the entire troubleshooting process — cleaning, descaling, unplugging it and plugging it back in — and nothing is working, it's time to contact Nespresso's help line or even consider springing for a newer model.