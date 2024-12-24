Don't Panic When Your Nespresso Machine Blinks Red Or Orange

Uh oh — your Nespresso machine is blinking. Last time, that meant that the machine was clogged. But you've cleaned it and the problem persists. What gives? Sometimes, a blinking light means that the machine is working the way it's supposed to. For the VertuoPlus, a red light that slowly fades to green just means that the machine is cooling down. But if lights are blinking and your machine won't run, it's a good sign that something's wrong.

Nespresso machines use lights to let you know about potential problems. Different combinations of lights and colors often mean different things. In theory, it's a helpful system — but actually decoding those blinking lights can stump the best among us. Who can remember the difference between a blinking red light, a blinking orange light, and a red light that blinks twice and then turns orange?

To add to the confusion, different machines have different codes. Sometimes, the same codes can mean different things — even in the same machine. The Nespresso app should help clarify, and Nespresso's website lists troubleshooting tips for each machine, too. That said, it's helpful to have a general idea of how to fix issues before they happen. Read on for a breakdown of the most common problems, along with a few tips — like the truth about whether it's ok to use vinegar to descale.