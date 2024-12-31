Before Shopping At Walmart, Learn What 'Code Brown' Means
Shopping at Walmart is the kind of experience that can be totally uneventful, or it can easily turn into a trip that everyone on Reddit gets a good laugh out of. When it comes to the happenings at this store, Walmart employees are rumored to be prepared for just about anything, and you should be too. Before you make your next trip to Walmart, we want to inform you of the potential seriousness of hearing a code brown get called over the speakers. Though Walmart hasn't released an official statement on the matter, a few sources suggest that a code brown means that a violent act is taking place within the store. This is not something you want to stick around for. Of all the shady things that happen at Walmart, a code brown sounds like the worst-case scenario.
Radio stations across the country, from i95 to WKFR 103.3 FM, got their hands on this information and can't stop talking about it. Meanwhile, social media message boards, like Reddit and Quora, have been alive with debate. In short, people haven't been able to stop speculating about what the Walmart codes mean since word got out about them.
Are there other color codes in Walmart?
Yes. According to information circulating on the internet, there is a set of codes that Walmart employees use for varying stages of emergency. Code red is believed to signal a fire or an explosion. Blue apparently means a bomb threat. If either of those codes are announced, you should probably leave if it's safe to do so. Weather-based threats like tornadoes are allegedly a code black, but the most terrifying code is supposedly green. Code green could mean that a hostage situation is currently happening. Code orange may have to do with chemical spills, while code white is believed to indicate a more general accident or injury.
While Walmart has not issued any formal confirmation about color codes, it's a good idea to pay attention to announcements you hear over the loudspeaker or even on the walkie-talkies that employees wear. That little bit of extra awareness might serve you well if an emergency occurs. If you do suspect something is wrong during your regular shop, don't panic and always listen to any instructions that staff give you. Walmart is the kind of corporation that is always preparing for the future, and these codes may be another example of that preparedness. Alternatively, you could avoid the risks (and the inconvenience) of going to the store and get your groceries delivered by drone. Honestly, after all this talk about codes, we think it might be worth it.