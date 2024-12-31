Before Shopping At Walmart, Learn What 'Code Brown' Means

Shopping at Walmart is the kind of experience that can be totally uneventful, or it can easily turn into a trip that everyone on Reddit gets a good laugh out of. When it comes to the happenings at this store, Walmart employees are rumored to be prepared for just about anything, and you should be too. Before you make your next trip to Walmart, we want to inform you of the potential seriousness of hearing a code brown get called over the speakers. Though Walmart hasn't released an official statement on the matter, a few sources suggest that a code brown means that a violent act is taking place within the store. This is not something you want to stick around for. Of all the shady things that happen at Walmart, a code brown sounds like the worst-case scenario.

Radio stations across the country, from i95 to WKFR 103.3 FM, got their hands on this information and can't stop talking about it. Meanwhile, social media message boards, like Reddit and Quora, have been alive with debate. In short, people haven't been able to stop speculating about what the Walmart codes mean since word got out about them.