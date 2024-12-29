Stop Throwing Out Lemongrass Leaves And Start Infusing Your Rice Instead

Be honest — you thought lemongrass leaves were just scraps, didn't you? No judgment, of course. We're sure you just assumed they were a byproduct of the tender, inner stalk and had no place in your cooking. But here's a reality check: They're not compost. Those tough outer layers are just underutilized. So if you've never infused lemongrass leaves into your rice, consider this your sign. It turns out, the leaves add just enough fragrance to upgrade plain rice into something that tastes like it was made with purpose, instead of just an unseasoned afterthought.

This technique is a pretty simple way to add more complex flavors to a relatively bland staple, all without making it seem like you're trying too hard to be the next Martin Yan. So, next time rice is on the menu and you have a stalk of lemongrass, toss the leaves into your pot instead of the trash. Trust us, you won't regret it.