Stop Throwing Out Lemongrass Leaves And Start Infusing Your Rice Instead
Be honest — you thought lemongrass leaves were just scraps, didn't you? No judgment, of course. We're sure you just assumed they were a byproduct of the tender, inner stalk and had no place in your cooking. But here's a reality check: They're not compost. Those tough outer layers are just underutilized. So if you've never infused lemongrass leaves into your rice, consider this your sign. It turns out, the leaves add just enough fragrance to upgrade plain rice into something that tastes like it was made with purpose, instead of just an unseasoned afterthought.
This technique is a pretty simple way to add more complex flavors to a relatively bland staple, all without making it seem like you're trying too hard to be the next Martin Yan. So, next time rice is on the menu and you have a stalk of lemongrass, toss the leaves into your pot instead of the trash. Trust us, you won't regret it.
How to infuse rice with leftover lemongrass leaves
To make lemongrass-scented rice, rinse a few leaves, throw them in a pot or rice cooker, and let them steam with your rice and water from start to finish. That's it — no extra steps or extravagant techniques. Just toss 'em in, and let them work their magic. As the rice cooks, the lemongrass will start releasing its natural oils. This will give off a subtle, citrusy aroma that flavors the rice without totally overpowering it.
We recommend using whole leaves, and knotting them together for easy removal. Just as bay leaves are not dangerous to eat, lemongrass is also safe to consume but might not be the most enjoyable thing to chew. Knotting them just helps simplify the process, so you can easily fish out the leaves once your rice is done. All that's left to do is fluff, dish out, and dig in alongside something like this lemongrass marinated whole grilled chicken. Congratulations, you just upgraded that ordinary bowl of rice with pretty much zero effort. Not bad for some "scraps," eh?