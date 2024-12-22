Here's Why Your Garlic Keeps Burning In The Pan (And How To Stop It)

Whether a recipe calls for a little garlic or a lot, this ingredient can ruin your dish if you overcook it. Garlic that's even a bit burnt becomes bitter, and you'd be amazed how fast it can turn into little lumps of charcoal. Why does garlic burn much more rapidly than onions, another allium with which it's often paired? One reason is that garlic contains more sugar, and sugar itself browns quite quickly and can burn the second you take your eyes off the pan. It also has less moisture, and dryer elements cook quicker than wetter ones in the same way that dry twigs will catch fire before damp kindling does. The final reason is pretty obvious: Garlic cloves are smaller than onions, and the smaller the pieces, the quicker they'll cook.

The main way to keep your garlic from burning is, duh, don't cook it too long. Yes, you should still sauté sliced garlic before adding it to a sauce, soup, stew, or what have you because cooking helps bring out its flavor. However, it'll be done in just 30 seconds at medium heat, while at high heat some bits can start burning in as little as 15 seconds. One way to tell if a recipe is bad before you start cooking is if it tells you to sauté the garlic in a hot pan for a minute or more.