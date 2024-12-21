Just How Big Is The Longest Bar In The World?
Bars have been around for as long as anyone can probably remember. In fact, the oldest bar recorded in the United States was established in the late 1600s in Newport, Rhode Island, so the history is plentiful when it comes to the original watering holes. Today, people flock to these establishments to let their hair down, visit with friends over a drink, and enjoy the ambiance. Each bar has its quirks, and some are known for having a pretty interesting history; take the Tennessee bar, Humble Baron, for example.
Right in the middle of Tennessee lies Shelbyville, a town with a population of 24,000 people. It may sound like any regular southern town you'd pass by on the interstate, but it's best known for having the longest bar in the world, according to the Guinness World Records. That's a pretty cool title to have, and it's not every day a bar owner can say that, right?
Just how big is Humble Baron?
Known as a restaurant, bar, and live music venue, Humble Baron has plentiful room, seating, and prime spots to watch a show. This may seem standard, but it's anything but average. In fact, you might need to pin your location if you're meeting with family and friends because this establishment is massive — so big that the bar itself is over 500 feet long, and the bar top alone can seat over 200 people at a time. There's no shortage of bartenders either because, at any given time, there are almost 20 on the clock to serve delicious drinks.
To put the sheer size of this bar into perspective, you could compare it to a well-known landmark like the Eiffel Tower. At 1,024 feet, the Eiffel Tower is one of the tallest human-made structures in the world; that means the Humble Baron bar is half the size of it, which is hard to imagine. So, if you're planning a trip to Tennessee, be sure to stop by this bar for a drink and marvel at the world's longest bar.