Just How Big Is The Longest Bar In The World?

Bars have been around for as long as anyone can probably remember. In fact, the oldest bar recorded in the United States was established in the late 1600s in Newport, Rhode Island, so the history is plentiful when it comes to the original watering holes. Today, people flock to these establishments to let their hair down, visit with friends over a drink, and enjoy the ambiance. Each bar has its quirks, and some are known for having a pretty interesting history; take the Tennessee bar, Humble Baron, for example.

Right in the middle of Tennessee lies Shelbyville, a town with a population of 24,000 people. It may sound like any regular southern town you'd pass by on the interstate, but it's best known for having the longest bar in the world, according to the Guinness World Records. That's a pretty cool title to have, and it's not every day a bar owner can say that, right?