Here's How To Store Cooked Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti squash is one of those tasty winter squashes with a tough outer skin but oh-so-delicious flesh inside. A suitable substitute for actual spaghetti, this squash features long, noodle-like strands that are low-carb, low-fat, and low-calorie, as well as truly gluten-free and full of vitamins and minerals. Halved spaghetti squash are best cooked roasted in an oven or even heated up in a microwave, but some can be quite big — so big that you'd find yourself hard-pressed to finish both halves. So, into the fridge it should go, but what is the best way to store it?

Whether or not you opt to scrape out the strands before storage (because you can leave them intact), spaghetti squash should be kept in an airtight container before going into the fridge. Then, you have up to five days to finish your leftovers, which you can eat heated up (the microwave is your best bet for reheating) or cold.