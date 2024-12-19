Here's How To Store Cooked Spaghetti Squash
Spaghetti squash is one of those tasty winter squashes with a tough outer skin but oh-so-delicious flesh inside. A suitable substitute for actual spaghetti, this squash features long, noodle-like strands that are low-carb, low-fat, and low-calorie, as well as truly gluten-free and full of vitamins and minerals. Halved spaghetti squash are best cooked roasted in an oven or even heated up in a microwave, but some can be quite big — so big that you'd find yourself hard-pressed to finish both halves. So, into the fridge it should go, but what is the best way to store it?
Whether or not you opt to scrape out the strands before storage (because you can leave them intact), spaghetti squash should be kept in an airtight container before going into the fridge. Then, you have up to five days to finish your leftovers, which you can eat heated up (the microwave is your best bet for reheating) or cold.
Can you freeze cooked spaghetti squash?
Cooked spaghetti squash actually freezes very well, so if you have more leftovers than you think you'll eat before the five days are up, this is a great option for extending its life. However, it requires a bit of prep, namely scraping the strands out of the skin and setting them in a colander that rests inside a bowl. Cover it with plastic wrap and store it in your fridge overnight. This ensures the removal of the maximum amount of moisture from the squash so that it isn't a pile of mush when it thaws.
Once you have completed this step, you can place the squash in an airtight, freezer-friendly container or plastic bag for six to eight months (the squash will technically keep indefinitely in the freezer, but this is how long the quality will stay satisfactory). Then, when you're ready to eat it, you can either microwave or stove-cook spaghetti squash from frozen or let it thaw overnight in your fridge first.